Next Generation Electric Vehicles OEM Strategy Analysis Report 2026 Featuring VW, BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Stellantis, Nio, Toyota, VinFast, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEM Strategies on Next Generation Electric Vehicles, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle (EV) market is undergoing a transformative shift driven by geopolitics, regulations, innovative business models, technology, net-zero targets, and evolving consumer preferences.

Supply chain security has been a major challenge in the global EV market, with persistent disruptions from semiconductor shortages, geopolitical instability, tariff changes, and rare earth metal scarcity. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are revisiting their electrification targets, strategically navigating through global uncertainties and fragmented supply chains. OEMs are relentlessly working on developing mass-market EVs (an affordable range of EVs). Alternate battery chemistries, 800V architecture, and universal platforms will accelerate EV adoption in the coming years.



This analysis examines current trends, key partnerships in the ecosystem, investment patterns, powertrain strategies, and potential EV launches. It examines the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the developments in this market. The study also highlights platform, technology, circularity, and sustainability strategies of global automotive companies as they develop the next generation of EVs.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe in Electric Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansions and Upgrades

Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Security

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Entry and Expansion

EVs on the Road Forecast, Global, 2025-2031

EVs on the Road Forecast, Global

Trends in the Global EV Market

Key Trends

Global Production Optimization

Integration of Electrification Value Chain and Supply Chain Diversification

Modular and Universal Platforms

Industry Convergence: EV Charging Infrastructure

Green Energy Security

Alternate Battery Chemistries

The Rise of 800V EV Architecture

OEM Electrification Strategies, Global

Powertrain Strategy

OEMs: Current vs Future Model Estimates

BMW

BMW Group: Electrification Strategy

BMW Group: PHEV Models

BMW Group: BEV Models

BYD

BYD: Electrification Strategy

BYD: PHEV Models

BYD: BEV Models

Ford

Ford: Electrification Strategy

Ford: PHEV Models

Ford: BEV Models

GM Group

GM Group: Electrification Strategy

GM Group: BEV Models

Hyundai Group

Hyundai Group: Electrification Strategy

Hyundai Group: PHEV Models

Hyundai Group: BEV Models

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz: Electrification Strategy

Mercedes-Benz: PHEV Models

Mercedes-Benz: BEV Models

Nio Group

Nio Group: Electrification Strategy

Nio Group: BEV Models

Stellantis Group

Stellantis Group: Electrification Strategy

Stellantis Group: Transformation Strategy

Stellantis Group: PHEV Models

Stellantis Group: BEV Models

Tesla

Tesla: Electrification Strategy

Tesla: BEV Models

Toyota Group

Toyota Group: Electrification Strategy

Toyota Group: PHEV Models

Toyota Group: BEV Models

VinFast

VinFast: Electrification Strategy

VinFast: BEV Models

VW Group

VW Group: Electrification Strategy

VW Group: PHEV Models

VW Group: BEV Models

OEM Battery Strategy, Global

Battery Strategy

OEM Net-Zero and Renewable Energy Strategies, Global

Net-Zero Targets and RE 100

OEM Battery Recycling Strategies, Global

Battery Strategy

Circularity and Recycling

Conclusions and Outlook

Appendix & Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3cji2

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