Next Generation Electric Vehicles OEM Strategy Analysis Report 2026 Featuring VW, BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Stellantis, Nio, Toyota, VinFast, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla

The EV market offers opportunities in mass-market EV development, adoption of alternative battery chemistries and 800V architecture, and universal platforms to accelerate adoption. OEMs are revisiting electrification targets, focusing on circularity and sustainability amidst supply chain challenges.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEM Strategies on Next Generation Electric Vehicles, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is undergoing a transformative shift driven by geopolitics, regulations, innovative business models, technology, net-zero targets, and evolving consumer preferences.

Supply chain security has been a major challenge in the global EV market, with persistent disruptions from semiconductor shortages, geopolitical instability, tariff changes, and rare earth metal scarcity. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are revisiting their electrification targets, strategically navigating through global uncertainties and fragmented supply chains. OEMs are relentlessly working on developing mass-market EVs (an affordable range of EVs). Alternate battery chemistries, 800V architecture, and universal platforms will accelerate EV adoption in the coming years.

This analysis examines current trends, key partnerships in the ecosystem, investment patterns, powertrain strategies, and potential EV launches. It examines the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the developments in this market. The study also highlights platform, technology, circularity, and sustainability strategies of global automotive companies as they develop the next generation of EVs.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe in Electric Vehicle Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansions and Upgrades
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Security
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Market Entry and Expansion

EVs on the Road Forecast, Global, 2025-2031

  • EVs on the Road Forecast, Global

Trends in the Global EV Market

  • Key Trends
  • Global Production Optimization
  • Integration of Electrification Value Chain and Supply Chain Diversification
  • Modular and Universal Platforms
  • Industry Convergence: EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Green Energy Security
  • Alternate Battery Chemistries
  • The Rise of 800V EV Architecture

OEM Electrification Strategies, Global

  • Powertrain Strategy
  • OEMs: Current vs Future Model Estimates

BMW

  • BMW Group: Electrification Strategy
  • BMW Group: PHEV Models
  • BMW Group: BEV Models

BYD

  • BYD: Electrification Strategy
  • BYD: PHEV Models
  • BYD: BEV Models

Ford

  • Ford: Electrification Strategy
  • Ford: PHEV Models
  • Ford: BEV Models

GM Group

  • GM Group: Electrification Strategy
  • GM Group: BEV Models

Hyundai Group

  • Hyundai Group: Electrification Strategy
  • Hyundai Group: PHEV Models
  • Hyundai Group: BEV Models

Mercedes-Benz

  • Mercedes-Benz: Electrification Strategy
  • Mercedes-Benz: PHEV Models
  • Mercedes-Benz: BEV Models

Nio Group

  • Nio Group: Electrification Strategy
  • Nio Group: BEV Models

Stellantis Group

  • Stellantis Group: Electrification Strategy
  • Stellantis Group: Transformation Strategy
  • Stellantis Group: PHEV Models
  • Stellantis Group: BEV Models

Tesla

  • Tesla: Electrification Strategy
  • Tesla: BEV Models

Toyota Group

  • Toyota Group: Electrification Strategy
  • Toyota Group: PHEV Models
  • Toyota Group: BEV Models

VinFast

  • VinFast: Electrification Strategy
  • VinFast: BEV Models

VW Group

  • VW Group: Electrification Strategy
  • VW Group: PHEV Models
  • VW Group: BEV Models

OEM Battery Strategy, Global

  • Battery Strategy

OEM Net-Zero and Renewable Energy Strategies, Global

  • Net-Zero Targets and RE 100

OEM Battery Recycling Strategies, Global

  • Battery Strategy
  • Circularity and Recycling
  • Conclusions and Outlook

Appendix & Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3cji2

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Tags

                            
                                BEV
                            
                            
                                Electric Vehicles
                            
                            
                                EV Charging
                            
                            
                                EV Charging Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Tesla
                            

                



        


    

        
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