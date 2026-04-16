Baylor Genetics to Showcase the Impact of Early Genome Sequencing at Annual PLUGS Summit

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it will be participating in the Patient-centered Laboratory Utilization Guidance Services (PLUGS) Summit in Seattle, WA from April 20-21, 2026. The company will also share data about the impact of early genome sequencing in patient care.

The PLUGS Summit brings together industry stakeholders to advance laboratory stewardship program development and insurance alignment that will apply to hospitals, health systems, reference labs, insurance payers, and patients. Lisa Salz, Senior Medical Science Liaison and Chad Moretz, Director, Health Economics & Outcomes Research at Baylor Genetics will present a poster titled “Shortening the Diagnostic Odyssey: The Impact of Genome Sequencing” from 12:45-1:45pm PST both days of the summit. The poster demonstrates how early genome sequencing shortens the diagnostic odyssey, avoids rounds of uninformative testing, improves clinical management, and reduces long-term healthcare costs.

“Collaboration is a fundamental component to advancing precision diagnostics in clinical care,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO at Baylor Genetics. “By working with national experts through PLUGS, we’re helping shape best practices in genomic medicine that shorten the diagnostic odyssey and improve care for patients and families.”

Baylor Genetics will have a table where teammates will be available to discuss how Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) can provide deeper insights into rare and undiagnosed diseases and help deliver more timely answers that support informed treatment and medical management plans for patients. The company recently announced enhancements to its WGS with the addition of optical genome mapping (OGM) and long‑read sequencing (LRS) as additional technologies. These advanced technologies — along with RNA Sequencing — enable the company’s WGS to go beyond standard sequencing approaches, providing a more precise view of a patient’s genome.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

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