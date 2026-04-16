North America Automotive Patents Benchmarking Research Report 2026: Evolution of Mobility-related Patents Across Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Solutions

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of Automotive Patents, North America, 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis examines the evolution of mobility innovation through a comprehensive benchmarking of automotive and mobility-related patents across connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility dimensions.
Using patent data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office spanning 1976 to 2040, the analysis maps long-term technological shifts, identifies inflection points, and evaluates innovation intensity across multiple transport modes, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, rail, maritime, aerospace, and logistics. Rather than estimating market size or revenues, the report uses patent volume, thematic weight, volatility, and growth trajectories as proxies for innovation momentum and strategic relevance.
The findings reveal a clear structural transition in mobility research and development (R&D) priorities. Mechanical and internal combustion engine-centric innovation dominates early periods, while post-2008 electrification and post-2010 autonomy and data-driven technologies redefine the competitive baseline. Increasing convergence between mobility, information and communications technologies, and energy systems is evident, underscoring the shift toward software-defined and platform-based mobility ecosystems.
The analysis highlights how patent activity serves as a leading indicator of future growth opportunities, ecosystem realignment, and cross-industry collaboration. The study provides a forward-looking framework for understanding how innovation dynamics shape strategic choices in the mobility sector and its adjacent markets. In this report:
Patent activity signals a decisive shift from mechanical engineering toward electrification, autonomy, and data-centric mobility platforms. CASE innovation trends act as early indicators of growth opportunities across automotive, information and communications technologies, energy, and logistics. Long-term patent analysis enables firms to anticipate technology life cycles, consolidation phases, and emerging areas of strategic advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
Benchmarking of Automotive Patents by CASE Verticals
- CASE CONNECTED: Connectivity Shifts from Signals to Platforms-The Data Backbone Emerges
- CASE AUTONOMOUS: Autonomy Evolves in Waves, from Algorithms to AI-Driven Logistics
- CASE SHARED: Shared Mobility Moves Slowly, from Experiments to Fleet Platforms
- CASE ELECTRIC: Electrification Surges Post-2008, from Niche to Industry Standard
- MODE PV: Passenger Vehicles Pivot from ICE Legacy to Electric Futures
- MODE CV: Commercial Vehicles Pivot from Diesel Dominance to EV & Data Integration
- MODE OHW: OHW Innovation Moves from Hardware Reliability to AI & Autonomy in the Field
- MODE LAND: Rail Advances from Control Mandates to Autonomous Systems
- MODE AIR: Aerospace Reinvented from Thermal Spikes to Electrified Propulsion
- MODE WATER: Maritime Shifts from Diesel Engines to Green & Autonomous Navigation
- LOGISTICS: Transforms from Mechanical Fleets to Digital Automation
Automotive Patents Sector, North America
- Problem Statement & Motivation
- Glossary: Key Metrics Used to Analyze the Evolution of Automotive Themes from 1976 to 2025*
- Stepwise Model Development Process: Manual Coding in Phase 1 Categorizes Patents
- Stepwise Model Development Process: A Structured Sequence of Actions Build and Validate Models
- Patent Theme Statistical Overview: Interpreting Statistical Patterns
- CASE CONNECTED: From Signals to Platforms, Sharp Surge, Temporary Dip, Rebound
- CASE CONNECTED: V2X and Cloud Platforms Now Dominate Connected Vehicle Innovation
- CASE CONNECTED: Peak Innovation, Consolidation, then New Emergence
- CASE AUTONOMOUS: Two Major Spikes, AI-Driven Disruption, and Data Integration
CASE AUTONOMOUS: The Post-2010 Patent Surge Marks the Dawn of the Autonomous Vehicle Era
CASE AUTONOMOUS: AI-Era Autonomy to Lead to Consolidation and New Breakthroughs
CASE SHARED: Early Digitalization, but Weak Overall Patent Activity
CASE SHARED: Shared Mobility Innovation is Driven by Data and Fleets
CASE SHARED: Standardized Apps, then Autonomous Services
CASE ELECTRIC: EV Powertrains Surge Post-2008, Safety Rises, ICE Innovation Fades
CASE ELECTRIC: EV Adoption Drives Explosive Growth, Making Combustion Engines Legacy
CASE ELECTRIC: EV Innovation to Peak by 2030, followed by Consolidation
MODE PV: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Leads Tech Evolution in PV Since 2015
MODE PV: Passenger Vehicles Pivoting from Combustion to Electric Powertrains
MODE PV: Electrification Dominance, then Autonomous Peak, then Commoditization
MODE CV: Sharp Rise in Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Patents During Late 2010s
MODE CV: CV Innovation Now Driven by Electrification and Data
MODE CV: Peak EV Innovation, then Commoditization and New Uses
MODE OHW: Rapid Rise of Safety, Data, and Electric Tech Since 2015
- MODE OHW: Software and Electrification Now Drive Off-Highway Vehicle Innovation
- MODE OHW: Scale-Up Autonomy, then a Software Revolution
- MODE LAND: Railway Data Reveals a Surge in Autonomous Driving and Thermal Management Systems Post-2010
- MODE LAND: Vehicle R&D Pivoting to Electric and Autonomous Systems
- MODE LAND: Electrification Dominance, then an Autonomous Peak, then Commoditization
- MODE AIR: Volatile Spikes, Thermal in 2017, Electrified Propulsion in 2020
- MODE AIR: Aerospace Innovation Driven by Efficiency and Electric Propulsion
- MODE AIR: Peak Electrification, then Platform Consolidation
- MODE WATER: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Surges in Water Tech Post-2015
- MODE WATER: Maritime Innovation Shifts from Diesel to Electric, Autonomous Systems
- MODE WATER: Maritime Future: Green Fuels, Peak Autonomy, then Commoditization
- LOGISTICS: Innovation Shifts from Mechanics to Intelligence
- LOGISTICS: Autonomy, Data, and Safety Drive the Next Logistics Leap
- LOGISTICS: From Engines to Ecosystems, Logistics Faces its Autonomous Future
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Opportunity Universe in Automotive Patents Sector
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Surge
- Growth Opportunity 2: Seat & Safety Systems Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Processing & Communication for Connected Vehicles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq33ul
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