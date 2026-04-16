North America Automotive Patents Benchmarking Research Report 2026: Evolution of Mobility-related Patents Across Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Solutions

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of Automotive Patents, North America, 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis examines the evolution of mobility innovation through a comprehensive benchmarking of automotive and mobility-related patents across connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility dimensions.

Using patent data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office spanning 1976 to 2040, the analysis maps long-term technological shifts, identifies inflection points, and evaluates innovation intensity across multiple transport modes, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, rail, maritime, aerospace, and logistics. Rather than estimating market size or revenues, the report uses patent volume, thematic weight, volatility, and growth trajectories as proxies for innovation momentum and strategic relevance.



The findings reveal a clear structural transition in mobility research and development (R&D) priorities. Mechanical and internal combustion engine-centric innovation dominates early periods, while post-2008 electrification and post-2010 autonomy and data-driven technologies redefine the competitive baseline. Increasing convergence between mobility, information and communications technologies, and energy systems is evident, underscoring the shift toward software-defined and platform-based mobility ecosystems.

The analysis highlights how patent activity serves as a leading indicator of future growth opportunities, ecosystem realignment, and cross-industry collaboration. The study provides a forward-looking framework for understanding how innovation dynamics shape strategic choices in the mobility sector and its adjacent markets. In this report:



Patent activity signals a decisive shift from mechanical engineering toward electrification, autonomy, and data-centric mobility platforms. CASE innovation trends act as early indicators of growth opportunities across automotive, information and communications technologies, energy, and logistics. Long-term patent analysis enables firms to anticipate technology life cycles, consolidation phases, and emerging areas of strategic advantage.



Key Topics Covered:

Benchmarking of Automotive Patents by CASE Verticals

CASE CONNECTED: Connectivity Shifts from Signals to Platforms-The Data Backbone Emerges

CASE AUTONOMOUS: Autonomy Evolves in Waves, from Algorithms to AI-Driven Logistics

CASE SHARED: Shared Mobility Moves Slowly, from Experiments to Fleet Platforms

CASE ELECTRIC: Electrification Surges Post-2008, from Niche to Industry Standard

MODE PV: Passenger Vehicles Pivot from ICE Legacy to Electric Futures

MODE CV: Commercial Vehicles Pivot from Diesel Dominance to EV & Data Integration

MODE OHW: OHW Innovation Moves from Hardware Reliability to AI & Autonomy in the Field

MODE LAND: Rail Advances from Control Mandates to Autonomous Systems

MODE AIR: Aerospace Reinvented from Thermal Spikes to Electrified Propulsion

MODE WATER: Maritime Shifts from Diesel Engines to Green & Autonomous Navigation

LOGISTICS: Transforms from Mechanical Fleets to Digital Automation

Automotive Patents Sector, North America

Problem Statement & Motivation

Glossary: Key Metrics Used to Analyze the Evolution of Automotive Themes from 1976 to 2025*

Stepwise Model Development Process: Manual Coding in Phase 1 Categorizes Patents

Stepwise Model Development Process: A Structured Sequence of Actions Build and Validate Models

Patent Theme Statistical Overview: Interpreting Statistical Patterns

CASE CONNECTED: From Signals to Platforms, Sharp Surge, Temporary Dip, Rebound

CASE CONNECTED: V2X and Cloud Platforms Now Dominate Connected Vehicle Innovation

CASE CONNECTED: Peak Innovation, Consolidation, then New Emergence

CASE AUTONOMOUS: Two Major Spikes, AI-Driven Disruption, and Data Integration

CASE AUTONOMOUS: The Post-2010 Patent Surge Marks the Dawn of the Autonomous Vehicle Era



CASE AUTONOMOUS: AI-Era Autonomy to Lead to Consolidation and New Breakthroughs



CASE SHARED: Early Digitalization, but Weak Overall Patent Activity



CASE SHARED: Shared Mobility Innovation is Driven by Data and Fleets



CASE SHARED: Standardized Apps, then Autonomous Services



CASE ELECTRIC: EV Powertrains Surge Post-2008, Safety Rises, ICE Innovation Fades



CASE ELECTRIC: EV Adoption Drives Explosive Growth, Making Combustion Engines Legacy



CASE ELECTRIC: EV Innovation to Peak by 2030, followed by Consolidation



MODE PV: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Leads Tech Evolution in PV Since 2015



MODE PV: Passenger Vehicles Pivoting from Combustion to Electric Powertrains



MODE PV: Electrification Dominance, then Autonomous Peak, then Commoditization



MODE CV: Sharp Rise in Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Patents During Late 2010s



MODE CV: CV Innovation Now Driven by Electrification and Data



MODE CV: Peak EV Innovation, then Commoditization and New Uses



MODE OHW: Rapid Rise of Safety, Data, and Electric Tech Since 2015

MODE OHW: Software and Electrification Now Drive Off-Highway Vehicle Innovation

MODE OHW: Scale-Up Autonomy, then a Software Revolution

MODE LAND: Railway Data Reveals a Surge in Autonomous Driving and Thermal Management Systems Post-2010

MODE LAND: Vehicle R&D Pivoting to Electric and Autonomous Systems

MODE LAND: Electrification Dominance, then an Autonomous Peak, then Commoditization

MODE AIR: Volatile Spikes, Thermal in 2017, Electrified Propulsion in 2020

MODE AIR: Aerospace Innovation Driven by Efficiency and Electric Propulsion

MODE AIR: Peak Electrification, then Platform Consolidation

MODE WATER: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Surges in Water Tech Post-2015

MODE WATER: Maritime Innovation Shifts from Diesel to Electric, Autonomous Systems

MODE WATER: Maritime Future: Green Fuels, Peak Autonomy, then Commoditization

LOGISTICS: Innovation Shifts from Mechanics to Intelligence

LOGISTICS: Autonomy, Data, and Safety Drive the Next Logistics Leap

LOGISTICS: From Engines to Ecosystems, Logistics Faces its Autonomous Future

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe in Automotive Patents Sector

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric & Hybrid Powertrain Surge

Growth Opportunity 2: Seat & Safety Systems Innovation

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Processing & Communication for Connected Vehicles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq33ul

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