Strategic Analysis of North America's Automotive Patent Evolution 1976-2025

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Automotive Patent Evolution, North America, 1976-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this study, F&S analyzes the mobility innovation ecosystem by examining automotive and mobility-related patents across the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility dimensions.

There are two things worth noting. First, no direct pricing or market sizing is applied; value is inferred from patent volume, thematic weight, volatility, and growth momentum. The second is that revenue is not calculated at the manufacturer or channel level; the study focuses on innovation activity rather than commercial sales.



The market strongly influences broader sectors such as automotive manufacturing, information and communications technologies, energy, logistics, and infrastructure by shaping future growth pathways.

Some relevant details are as follows:

The scope covers North America, with a primary focus on the United States, due to the depth, consistency, and longevity of the United States Patent and Trademark Office data.

The analysis period spans 1976 to May 2025, enabling long-term trend identification, inflection point analysis, and technology lifecycle assessment.

The technologies included are electric and hybrid powertrains, autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity, data processing, safety systems, and shared mobility platforms.

Transport modes covered include passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), off-highway (OHW) vehicles, rail, maritime, and aerospace.

The unit of analysis is an individual patent, grouped into patent families and classified by CASE dimensions and transport modes.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Mobility Sector

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-Native Supply Chain Orchestration

Growth Opportunity 2: Software-Defined Thermal Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Brownfield Retrofit Kits

Overview of Automotive Patent Evolution, North America, 1976-2025

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Mobility Sector

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobility Industry

Ecosystem in the Mobility Sector

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Terms and Abbreviations

Problem Statement and Motivation

Stepwise Model Development Process

Overview

In-Depth Analysis of Automotive Patent Evolution, North America, 1976-2025

Connected

Autonomous

Shared

Electric

Logistics

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

Railway

Aviation

Maritime

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rhaax

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