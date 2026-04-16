2026 Strategic Profiling of North America' Leading Automotive OEMs' Connected Services: Rivian, Ford, Stellantis, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Lincoln, GM, Tesla

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of Leading North American Automotive OEMs' Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines the diverse connected services offered by North American-based automakers operating across North America and Europe. It categorizes the services into seven sub-segments: infotainment and navigation, maintenance, safety and security, remote services, convenience, EV-specific services, and data monetization and function-on-demand services. Findings highlight significant growth opportunities within the connected services market for both automakers and service providers.



The primary growth drivers and restraints affecting connected services are identified, with a focused analysis of offerings from leading OEMs, including Tesla, GM, Ford, Rivian, and Stellantis. These automakers are making strategic investments in software-defined vehicle platforms that enable faster feature deployments and continuous service enhancements. Additionally, they are expanding their EV-specific offerings, including battery health monitoring, smart charging, and route optimization, to support the growing shift to electrification.



The study also examines how connected car ecosystems are evolving both technologically and strategically. It emphasizes how leading North American OEMs are competing with established brands from other regions by diversifying their offerings, localizing services for regional markets, and enhancing the premium quality of their in-vehicle digital experiences.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Connected Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Digital Ecosystems to Enhance In-Car Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Mobility Solutions Enabled by AI and Cloud Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Connected Car Data and Service Integration

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation: Connected Car Services

Growth Environment: Connected Services Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Services Industry

Growth Environment: Connected Services Market

Key Findings

Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in North America

Growth Environment: Impact of the Connected Services Ecosystem in the Automotive Industry

Connected Cars: Market Definition

Connected Cars: Ecosystem

Connected Services Categories/Segments: Analysis

Connected Services Market: Challenges

Connected Services: SWOT Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Services Market

Case Study: Tesla-Driving Innovation in Connected Mobility

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Insights: Connected Services Market

Connected Services: OEM Analysis

Companies to Action: OEM Offerings

Tesla Connected Car

Tesla Connected Services

Tesla: Models

Tesla Connected Services: Overview

GM

GM: OnStar Plans

GM Connected Services

GM-Chevrolet: Models

GM-Buick: Models

GM-Cadillac: Models

GM-GMC: Models

GM Connected Services: Overview

Ford: North America

Ford Connected Services: North America

Ford Models: North America

Lincoln: North America

Lincoln Connected Services: North America

Lincoln Models: North America

Ford/Lincoln Connected Services Overview: North America

Ford: Europe

Ford Connected Services: Europe

Ford Models: Europe

Ford Connected Services Overview: Europe

Stellantis-Dodge: North America

Stellantis-Dodge Connected Services: North America

Stellantis-Dodge Models: North America

Stellantis-Jeep: North America

Stellantis-Jeep Connected Services: North America

Stellantis-Jeep Models: North America

Stellantis-RAM: North America

Stellantis-RAM Connected Services: North America

Stellantis-RAM Models: North America

Stellantis-Chrysler: North America

Stellantis-Chrysler Connected Services: North America

Stellantis-Chrysler Models: North America

Stellantis Connected Services Overview: North America

Rivian: North America

Rivian Connected Services: North America

Rivian Models: North America

Rivian Connected Services Overview: North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbfhqs

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