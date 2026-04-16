The U.S. Imports 95% of Its Uranium. One Nasdaq-Listed Newcomer is the Largest Conventional Deposit in the Country

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Companies mentioned in this commentary include: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN).

RENO, Nev., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The math on American uranium indicate there is a meaningful supply-demand gap. The United States operates the world's largest fleet of nuclear reactors, burning through roughly 50 million pounds of uranium per year¹. Domestic production? About one million pounds expected in 2026¹. The difference — the other 98% — is imported, mostly from Kazakhstan, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Canada, and until recently, Russia. Until recently, this was less problematic. Uranium was cheap, there were fewer supply concerns, and nuclear faced significant political scrutiny.

Those conditions appear to be evolving. Uranium's spot price reached $84.25 per pound at the end of March 2026, with Citi analysts projecting a $100–$125 per pound range for the year². The Russian ban, the AI-driven data center buildout, and a bipartisan push to restore domestic nuclear fuel supply have combined to constrain supply conditions in the uranium market — and there are a limited number of companies actively attempting to source new domestic supply.

Into that gap stepped a newcomer. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) began trading on Nasdaq on February 25, 2026, after completing its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II a day earlier³. The company entered the public markets with a claim that few, if any, current U.S. juniors can match: it owns the rights to what it describes as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States⁴.

The Aurora Uranium Project, located along the Oregon–Nevada border, hosts 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred uranium resource under the SK-1300 TRS reporting standard⁴. The adjacent Cordex deposit — with more than 100 additional drill holes logged — offers the potential to add further inferred pounds once ongoing data digitization and compilation work is complete⁴. And on April 9, 2026, Eagle engaged a drilling contractor and filed notice level exploration permit applications to put new holes in the ground⁵.

The company announced that it has signed a Drilling Services Agreement with Fallon, Nevada–based Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates Inc. to complete its previously announced 27,000-foot PFS-related drill program at Aurora this summer⁵. Harris Drilling will provide up to three track-mounted core drill rigs to complete the 47-hole program — specifically designed by Eagle's resource consultants BBA USA Inc. to address data gaps identified in a Gap Analysis study and advance Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study⁵.

"Harris Drilling has an excellent reputation as a top drilling contractor in the mining industry with deep experience in uranium projects, and comes highly recommended from within Eagle's management team's network," said Vishal Gupta, Eagle's VP of Operations⁵. "Above-ground mud systems will be used during the drill program in order to avoid digging sumps and reduce overall surface disturbance. The drill program is scheduled to commence in July and is expected to be completed within a 3-4 month time-frame. The PFS is slated to be completed in the second half of 2027."⁵

Eagle's permitting manager, SLR International Corporation, has already filed applications with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) for approval of the drill program⁵. The company engaged SLR on March 18, 2026 specifically for its prior permitting work in Malheur County and its track record fast-tracking a nearby project under the federal FAST-41 process⁶.

The supply-demand gap is the story

Eagle's pitch only makes sense in the context of a uranium market that is becoming structurally tighter. Domestic U.S. production is projected at about one million pounds in 2026, against annual fuel needs of roughly 50 million pounds for the country's nuclear reactor fleet¹. Globally, approximately 75 new nuclear reactors are currently under construction and another 120 are planned⁷. The supply side has simply not kept up.

On the demand side, the AI data center boom has turned nuclear from "stable base-load" into a potential strategic asset. Wells Fargo has estimated that AI data centers alone could add roughly 323 terawatt-hours of U.S. electricity demand by 2030 — about seven times New York City's current annual consumption of 48 terawatt-hours⁸. The International Energy Agency projects peak electricity demand rising by 40% by 2035⁹. And unlike wind and solar, a 1-gigawatt reactor delivers carbon-free power at >90% capacity factor, 24/7. For hyperscalers negotiating multi-gigawatt power purchase agreements, that is serious consideration.

Eagle's response to that demand picture is to integrate its uranium resource with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, giving it an integrated nuclear platform rare among U.S. juniors⁴. Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija, P.Eng., brings nearly two decades of mining and mining-technology experience including with majors such as Teck Resources, Barrick, and BHP³.

"As nuclear power rises in strategic importance for U.S. energy security, building a strong domestic uranium supply chain is critical," Mukhija said on the company's March 10 announcement joining the Uranium Producers of America trade association¹. "We're proud to be part of the Uranium Producers of America (UPA), a strong group of companies developing and producing America's uranium resources. With one of the largest U.S. uranium assets and exclusive SMR technology, Eagle is uniquely positioned to help power the next generation of nuclear energy in the United States."¹

The peer set — and why Aurora matters inside it

There are a limited number of North American companies in the sector listed on U.S. exchanges — and each is approaching the opportunity from a different angle. Those include:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), the world's second-largest uranium producer, mined roughly 15% of global uranium output in 2025¹⁰. The company reported full-year 2025 revenue of CAD $3.482 billion, up 11% year over year¹¹, and 2026 uranium revenue guidance of CAD $2.54 to $2.73 billion based on an average realized price of CAD $85 to $89 per pound¹¹. Cameco has long-term obligations to deliver approximately 230 million pounds of uranium — about 28 million pounds per year over the next five years¹¹. Its 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, acquired with Brookfield in 2023, delivered adjusted EBITDA of $219 million in 2025, up 51%¹². A March 2026 supply agreement with India is valued at $2.6 billion for 22 million pounds over nine years¹³.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) operates North America's newest uranium mine and has launched United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. (UR&C), positioning itself as the only vertically integrated U.S. company with uranium mining, processing, and planned refining and conversion capabilities¹⁴. The Zacks consensus estimate puts UEC's fiscal 2026 revenue at approximately $60 million¹⁴. The company maintains a debt-free balance sheet while increasing development spending on the Burke Hollow Project and Christensen Ranch Mine¹⁴.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) has produced roughly two-thirds of all uranium in the United States since 2017¹⁴. In 2025, its Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona and La Sal Complex in Utah mined more than 1.6 million pounds of uranium, exceeding the upper end of its guidance by approximately 11%¹⁵. Current operations are running at an annualized rate of about 2 million pounds of recoverable uranium, and the company expects to sustain that through 2026¹⁵. The Zacks consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 revenue is approximately $96 million, implying 46% year-over-year growth¹⁴.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) is advancing its flagship Phoenix In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, with a targeted production start in late 2028 to early 2029¹⁶. Denison's McClean Lake mill has processing capacity of up to 24 million pounds of uranium annually¹⁷. The company's Wheeler River project has been advancing through key regulatory and financing gates as the world suddenly cares a lot more about where its nuclear fuel comes from¹⁶.

Where does Eagle Nuclear fit among that group? Each of the existing producers is working to expand output from known, permitted resources. Eagle is instead looking to bring the largest conventional, measured and indicated deposit in the U.S. — Aurora — closer to production, and integrating it with SMR technology under one corporate roof. The summer 2026 drill program, permit filings already in, and a PFS targeted for the second half of 2027 provide a near-term operational calendar for this company early in its public market life. A deeper breakdown of Eagle's pipeline can be found in the Equity Insider NUCL profile.

Every uranium junior carries development and execution risk — drill programs can miss, permitting can slow, and SMR deployment timelines have historically slipped. But for investors looking at the structural mismatch between U.S. uranium demand and U.S. uranium supply, Eagle Nuclear (NUCL) represents one option for exposure to a domestic asset.

CONTINUED… Read the full NUCL corporate profile at Equity Insider.

In other industry developments:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has significantly expanded beyond uranium mining into nuclear services through its 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, acquired jointly with Brookfield Asset Management in 2023¹². Cameco reported 2025 full-year revenue of CAD $3.482 billion and 2026 guidance of CAD $3.13–3.37 billion, with uranium revenue guidance of CAD $2.54–$2.73 billion at an average realized price of CAD $85–$89 per pound¹¹. The company has long-term contract obligations covering approximately 230 million pounds of uranium and Fuel Services volumes of roughly 83 million kgU of UF6¹¹.

Cameco's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday, May 7, 2026¹⁸. The company's Westinghouse segment is building two nuclear power plants at the Dukovany site in the Czech Republic, with an October 2025 partnership among Cameco, Brookfield, and Westinghouse announced to provide at least $80 billion in investment¹². In March 2026, Cameco finalized a $2.6 billion supply agreement with India covering 22 million pounds of uranium over nine years¹³.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) continues to advance its vertically integrated North American uranium platform, including its newly launched United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. (UR&C) subsidiary that positions it as the only vertically integrated U.S. company with uranium mining, processing, and planned refining and conversion capabilities¹⁴. UEC maintains a debt-free balance sheet while advancing development spending at the Burke Hollow Project and Christensen Ranch Mine¹⁴.

UEC operates what the company describes as North America's newest uranium mine and leverages in-situ recovery (ISR) technology across its portfolio¹⁹. The company's aggressive expansion strategy reflects the structural tightness in the uranium market and the rising need for domestic U.S. supply to support the growing nuclear generation fleet.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) reported that its Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona and La Sal Complex in Utah mined more than 1.6 million pounds of uranium in 2025, exceeding the top end of previously reported guidance by approximately 11%¹⁵. The Company is currently mining at an annualized rate of approximately 2.0 million pounds of recoverable uranium contained in ore per year from the "Main Zone" at Pinyon Plain and the La Sal Complex, and expects to continue at this rate at least through 2026¹⁵.

Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah produced more than one million pounds of finished U3O8 during 2025, with more than 350,000 pounds produced in Q4 2025 alone, exceeding the top end of previously reported guidance¹⁵. The Company expects to continue milling at current rates — averaging approximately 250,000 pounds of U3O8 per month — through the first half of 2026¹⁵. Additional exploration drilling is planned at Pinyon Plain's Juniper Zone in 2026¹⁵.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) continues to advance its Phoenix ISR uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, with production targeted for late 2028 to early 2029¹⁶. The company's Wheeler River project has been moving through key regulatory and financing gates as global supply risk concerns have pushed utilities and governments to favor secure, Western-aligned uranium sources¹⁶.

Denison's McClean Lake mill offers up to 24 million pounds of uranium processing capacity annually¹⁷, and analysts at Roth MKM have noted the company's positioning to become a low-cost uranium producer with significant exploration growth potential across its large portfolio of projects in the Athabasca Basin¹⁷.

Article Sources

1. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. press release, March 10, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Joins Uranium Producers of America. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/03/10/3252821/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Joins-Uranium-Producers-of-America.html

2. Motley Fool coverage of uranium spot prices and Citi analyst estimates, April 2026.

3. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. press release, February 25, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "NUCL". https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/02/25/3244602/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Corp-Commences-Trading-on-Nasdaq-Under-Ticker-Symbol-NUCL.html

4. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — About section and corporate fact sheet, April 2026. Aurora Uranium Project — 32.75 Mlbs Indicated and 4.98 Mlbs Inferred (SK-1300 TRS).

5. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. press release, April 9, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Engages Drilling Company And Files Permit Applications For PFS-Related Drill Program at Aurora. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/09/3270973/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Engages-Drilling-Company-And-Files-Permit-Applications-For-PFS-Related-Drill-Program-at-Aurora.html

6. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. press release, March 18, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Selects SLR International Corporation to Lead the Permitting Effort at Aurora Uranium Project.

7. IndexBox industry analysis — global reactor construction statistics, April 2026.

8. Wells Fargo research on AI data center electricity demand, 2024–2025.

9. International Energy Agency (IEA) 2025 electricity demand outlook.

10. Motley Fool / Cameco Corporation — production share data, 2025 annual reporting.

11. Zacks Investment Research coverage of Cameco Corporation Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance, April 8, 2026. https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2896561/cameco-surges-200-in-a-year-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock

12. Motley Fool — Cameco / Westinghouse / Brookfield partnership coverage, April 2026. https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/04/13/cameco-in-3-years-what-the-energy-supercycle-could/

13. Barchart / Financial Content — Cameco India supply agreement coverage, April 2026.

14. Zacks Investment Research — Energy Fuels vs. Uranium Energy comparison analysis, March 2026.

15. Energy Fuels Inc. — 2025 year-end production and sales update, December 29, 2025.

16. Timothy Sykes / StockTitan coverage of Denison Mines Phoenix project, April 13, 2026. https://www.timothysykes.com/news/denison-mines-corp-canada-dnn-news-2026_04_13/

17. InvestorPlace — Denison Mines / McClean Lake mill capacity coverage and Roth MKM analyst initiation.

18. Cameco Corporation — 2026 Annual Meeting notice, https://www.cameco.com/

19. Uranium Energy Corp. — company description, https://www.uraniumenergy.com/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.?

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) is a next-generation nuclear energy company combining domestic uranium exploration with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. It owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States — the Aurora project in southeastern Oregon — with 32.75 million pounds indicated and 4.98 million pounds inferred under SK-1300 TRS.

When did Eagle Nuclear Energy begin trading?

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. began trading on Nasdaq on February 25, 2026, following its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II on February 24, 2026.

What is the 27,000-foot PFS drill program?

On April 1, 2026, Eagle announced a 27,000-foot, 47-hole drill program at Aurora designed by resource consultants BBA USA Inc. to address data gaps and advance the project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study. On April 9, Eagle signed Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates as the drill contractor, with the program scheduled to commence in July 2026 and PFS targeted for the second half of 2027.

How much uranium does the U.S. import?

The United States currently imports approximately 95% of the uranium consumed by its nuclear reactor fleet, per U.S. Energy Information Administration data cited by Eagle Nuclear. Domestic production is projected at about 1 million pounds in 2026, against annual needs of roughly 50 million pounds.

Disclaimer/Disclosure:

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the outlook for Eagle’s business; the viability of Eagle’s mining claims and technologies; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Eagle. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks related to market conditions, legal proceedings, regulatory requirements, listing requirements, stock price volatility, and commodity price fluctuations.

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