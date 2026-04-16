Car Audio Market Forecast at USD 21.61 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding 43.23% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Mordor Intelligence, the car audio market size is projected to grow to USD 13.46 billion in 2026 and reach USD 21.61 billion by 2031, registering a 9.93% CAGR. Growth is being driven by the shift toward software-defined vehicles, rising demand for voice-enabled systems, and increasing adoption of immersive 3D audio. Automakers are leveraging premium in-cabin sound as a key differentiator, while advancements like energy-efficient amplifiers and OTA updates are supporting innovation, especially across Asia-Pacific markets. The market is evolving rapidly as automakers integrate cutting-edge digital technologies, enhancing in-car entertainment through connected platforms and intelligent audio solutions.



Car Audio Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Shift Toward Class-D Amplifiers to Enhance EV Energy Efficiency: Electric vehicles demand highly efficient systems, pushing the adoption of Class-D amplifiers that minimize energy loss and heat generation. Automakers, particularly in Asia, are increasingly standardizing these designs, prompting global players to adapt. Advances in chip design are also reducing component size and complexity, making integration easier. Suppliers offering flexible, upgrade-friendly solutions are gaining traction as manufacturers look to balance performance, efficiency, and evolving regulatory expectations.

“This assessment reflects consistent tracking of observable market activity and vendor positioning, with conclusions grounded in verifiable industry data”, says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “It's structured approach and balanced validation framework provide decision-makers with a dependable view compared to less transparent, assumption-led analyses.”

Voice-Controlled Audio Set to Become Standard in Model Year 2027 Vehicles: Automakers are increasingly adopting AI-powered voice assistants to enable more natural, hands-free control inside vehicles. This shift reduces reliance on physical controls, opens up cabin space, and supports voice-based feature upgrades. To stay competitive, suppliers are forming early partnerships in AI ecosystems, as automakers finalize technology choices well in advance. At the same time, there is a growing focus on privacy, leading to more on-device processing to limit data sharing and delays.

Car Audio Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific dominated the car audio market with a 43.23% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a 11.14% CAGR, supported by strong vehicle production and localized supply chains. China plays a major role, while Japan, South Korea, and India contribute through advanced components and assembly capabilities.

North America ranks second, driven by demand for feature-rich audio systems in larger vehicles. Although market penetration is already above 90%, growth continues through upgrades and subscription-based features, with nearly 25% of buyers opting for recurring plans.



Car Audio Market Segmentation Insights

By Component Type

Speakers

Amplifiers

Head Units / DSP



Microphones and ANC Controllers

By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUVs

MPVs

By Sound-Management Mode

Manual

Voice Recognition

AI-Driven Personalization

By Sales Channel

OEM-Installed

Aftermarket

By Connectivity Technology

Wired (MOST, A2B)

Wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB)

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/car-audio-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Car Audio Companies

Harman International

Panasonic Holdings

Bose Corporation

Sony Group (incl. Alpine)

LG Electronics

Hyundai Mobis

Pioneer Corporation

Denso

Continental AG

Faurecia-Forvia (Clarion)

Alps Alpine

Visteon

B&W Group

Meridian Audio

Bang & Olufsen

Dirac Research

Cinemo

Arkamys

AAC Technologies / PSS

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors



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