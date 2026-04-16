India Lighting Market Forecasts 2026-2031 with Signify, Bajaj Electricals, Havells, Syska LED, Crompton, Surya Roshni, Orient Electric, and Wipro Dominating the $5.12 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Market, India, 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian lighting market size was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

The growth of the Lighting Market in India is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, particularly within the India LED Lighting Market.

The Lighting Market in India is undergoing a steady transformation toward energy-efficient and digitally integrated solutions. The India LED Lighting Market continues to expand due to strong policy support, declining costs, and increasing awareness of sustainability. Overall, the Indian lighting market is expected to maintain stable growth, driven by modernization of infrastructure, smart city development, and continuous technological advancements in lighting systems.

Competitive Landscape: Lighting Market in India

The Lighting Market in India is highly competitive, with more than 1,000 players operating across various segments. The Indian lighting market is characterized by strong competition based on brand, pricing, product performance, and energy efficiency.

Leading players in the India LED Lighting Market include Signify, Bajaj Electricals, Havells, Syska LED, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Surya Roshni, Orient Electric, and Wipro Lighting. These companies focus on innovation, product differentiation, and distribution expansion to strengthen their market position.

The Lighting Market in India also includes several notable players such as Panasonic Life Solutions India, Polycab India, and Jaquar India. Distribution channels in the Indian lighting market include contractors, system integrators, wholesalers, retailers, and eCommerce platforms.

Strategic initiatives such as product innovation, partnerships, and expansion of distribution networks are shaping the competitive dynamics of the India LED Lighting Market, enabling companies to capture growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The India LED Lighting Market dominates the Indian lighting market, supported by government initiatives such as UJALA and Smart Cities Mission.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are accelerating demand across commercial and public infrastructure segments in the Lighting Market in India.

Increasing adoption of smart and IoT-enabled lighting systems is transforming the Indian lighting market, enabling energy optimization and automation.

By technology, LED lighting holds the largest share due to superior energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and cost-effectiveness within the India LED Lighting Market.

Rising focus on sustainability and carbon reduction is strengthening regulatory support for energy-efficient lighting across the Lighting Market in India.

Revenue & Spending Forecast: Lighting Market in India

The Indian lighting market is projected to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2025 to USD 5.12 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9%. The Lighting Market in India is expected to witness steady revenue expansion driven by increasing adoption of LED lighting solutions and infrastructure investments.

The India LED Lighting Market will continue to account for the largest share of revenue, supported by declining costs and strong policy backing. Growth in the Indian lighting market is also influenced by increasing electrification, urban expansion, and demand for energy-efficient systems.

Despite moderate growth, the Lighting Market in India faces short-term pressures from supply chain disruptions and raw material cost fluctuations. However, long-term spending trends remain positive, driven by sustainability initiatives and smart lighting adoption across the India LED Lighting Market.

Growth Drivers: Lighting Market in India

The Indian lighting market is driven by several key factors supporting long-term growth. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for LED lighting due to energy efficiency, lower operating costs, and longer product lifespan. The India LED Lighting Market benefits significantly from these advantages.

Government initiatives such as UJALA and Smart Cities Mission are accelerating LED adoption across the Lighting Market in India. These programs are promoting replacement of conventional lighting systems, boosting market penetration.

Urbanization and infrastructure development are also major growth drivers in the Indian lighting market, increasing demand across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure segments. Additionally, regulatory measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions are encouraging adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies.

The integration of smart lighting systems with IoT platforms is further driving innovation in the India LED Lighting Market, enabling automation, remote control, and improved energy management.

Growth Restraints: Lighting Market in India

Despite strong growth potential, the Lighting Market in India faces several restraints. Supply chain disruptions and raw material price volatility are impacting product availability and pricing stability in the Indian lighting market.

High R&D investments required for advanced lighting technologies can delay product commercialization and constrain short-term growth in the India LED Lighting Market. Additionally, limited awareness of smart lighting solutions among end users continues to hinder adoption in certain segments.

Counterfeit lighting products present another challenge, as they undermine pricing structures and affect the growth of compliant manufacturers in the Lighting Market in India. These factors collectively create barriers to consistent expansion in the Indian lighting market.

Market Segmentation Analysis: Lighting Market in India

The Lighting Market in India is segmented based on end-user verticals and technology types. The Indian lighting market demonstrates diverse demand patterns across different applications, with LED lighting dominating most segments.

By end-user, the Lighting Market in India includes commercial, industrial, residential, infrastructure, and data center segments. The commercial segment, comprising offices, retail, healthcare, and hospitality, represents a significant share of the India LED Lighting Market due to high energy consumption and operational efficiency requirements.

The industrial segment includes warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and power plants, where durable and high-performance lighting solutions are essential. The residential segment is driven by increasing urban housing demand and rising adoption of LED products in the Indian lighting market.

Infrastructure applications, including airports, railways, roads, and public spaces, are major contributors to growth in the Lighting Market in India, supported by government investments. Data centers represent an emerging segment in the India LED Lighting Market, driven by digitalization and IT infrastructure expansion.

By technology, the Indian lighting market is categorized into LED and conventional lighting, with LEDs accounting for the majority share due to superior efficiency, longer lifespan, and regulatory support.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Smart and Connected Lighting Ecosystems

Growth Opportunity 2: Circular Lighting

Growth Opportunity 3: Localized Lighting Production and Components

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 3.83 billion

USD 3.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.12 billion

USD 5.12 billion CAGR (2025-2031): 4.9%

4.9% Largest Segment: LED Lighting

LED Lighting Fastest Growing Segment: Smart & IoT-enabled lighting

Smart & IoT-enabled lighting Key Growth Region: Urban and semi-urban regions across India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwrvmz

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