Bird | Spin and Fastport | Honda Partner to support urban fleet operations

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bird and Spin announced a strategic partnership with Fastport , a new Honda micromobility venture, to introduce the Fastport eQuad into markets beginning in 2026. The collaboration will launch first in select university campus markets and major metropolitan areas across the United States, marking a pivotal step in the evolution of shared micromobility fleet operations.

Shared micromobility represents one of the most compelling use cases for transitioning away from full-size trucks and vans toward lighter, safer, and more purpose-built electric vehicles. A significant portion of field operations for shared micromobility platforms like Bird are concentrated in the most dense corridors of cities — areas where battery swaps and vehicle rebalancing can happen quickly and repeatedly throughout the day. Deploying full-size vans and trucks in these environments is increasingly inefficient and expensive, which creates great opportunity for the sustainability mission that defines the micromobility industry.

The Fastport eQuad is engineered to address precisely these challenges. Its compact, four-wheel footprint enables operators to navigate dense urban environments more efficiently than traditional commercial vehicles, reducing dwell time at each stop, moving faster through traffic and completing more tasks per shift.

"The success of field operations depends on how quickly and efficiently teams can move, and our Fastport eQuad is purpose-built for operators who cover densely populated areas repeatedly throughout the day," said Jose Wyszogrod, General Manager of Fastport | Honda. "Fastport helps micromobility teams address the unique challenges they face in their day-to-day business of serving communities, including easy battery swaps and rebalancing."

The economic logic of micromobility extends beyond operational efficiency: lower fuel costs, reduced vehicle acquisition and maintenance expenses also contribute to a total cost of operations that full-size fleets simply cannot match in urban environments.

“The partnership between Bird and Fastport is really about bringing a zero-emissions fleet to support vision zero goals in a way that’s more economical for our business, truly a win-win-win. The vehicles we use in the field are integral in supporting cities to achieve their most critical transportation goals,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO.

Right-sizing Commercial Vehicles Is a Shared Responsibility

The partnership arrives against a backdrop of accelerating growth in urban commercial vehicle activity. E-commerce is driving a surge in last-mile delivery trips in cities already straining under the weight of freight traffic. At the same time, the shared micromobility sector continues to expand, adding operational fleets to support growing bike and scooter fleets.

"The growth in everything from shared micromobility to e-commerce means there are increasing numbers of commercial vehicles in cities, and Fastport wants to empower all commercial operators to prioritize the right-sizing of their fleets," said Jamie Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Fastport | Honda. "We're proud to take a leading role in that shift — and to partner with Bird in doing it."

Further details on initial launch markets, vehicle specifications, and fleet integration timelines will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Bird | Spin

Bird and Spin are two of the most established shared micromobility brands, operating e-scooter and e-bike programs in 200+ cities worldwide. As a long-term partner to cities, campuses, and organizations, we build locally tailored programs focused on reliability, access, and responsible operations, helping communities reduce reliance on cars and improve everyday mobility.

Our mission is to transform the way the world moves, one ride at a time.

About Fastport

Fastport was established by Honda in 2023, dedicated to reinventing last-mile urban logistics through innovative micromobility solutions. Fastport provides companies with revolutionary micromobility solutions to enhance urban logistics including delivery operations while promoting efficiency and reliability.

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