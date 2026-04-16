How Check Point's Quantum Next-generation Firewall Architecture, Enables Organizations to Strengthen Resilience, Expand Digital Capacity, and Modernize Hybrid Security Infrastructures

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Transformation Journeys Global Next-Generation Firewall: Check Point Software Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This F&S Customer Transformation Journey examines how Check Point's Quantum next-generation firewall (NGFW), as part of the Infinity Platform architecture, enables organizations to strengthen resilience, expand digital capacity, and modernize hybrid security infrastructures.

The analysis highlights 2 enterprise case studies-a leading Philippine commercial bank and a national telecommunications provider in Angola-to illustrate how prevention-first, AI-powered network security supports digital transformation objectives beyond traditional perimeter defense.



The study outlines the strategic imperatives driving NGFW modernization, including accelerated digitalization, hybrid cloud adoption, zero-trust alignment, and the rising sophistication of application-layer and identity-based threats. It examines how legacy, perimeter-centric architectures constrained scalability, visibility, and policy consistency, creating operational bottlenecks and reactive security postures.

By deploying Quantum NGFW with integrated ThreatCloud AI, unified management, and cloud-native enforcement capabilities, both organizations achieved measurable outcomes in throughput scalability, application-layer visibility, automated threat prevention, and architectural resilience.



The analysis further explores transformation outcomes across 3 dimensions: enhanced security visibility and threat prevention, improved operational efficiency through centralized policy automation, and scalable, compliant architectures capable of supporting national-scale and financial services environments. Rather than emphasizing narrow financial KPIs, the study demonstrates how NGFW modernization functions as a strategic infrastructure investment that enables long-term digital growth, regulatory alignment, and secure cloud expansion.



The base year for this study is 2025, and the analysis reflects conditions and deployments observed through early 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview



Transformation Journeys

Leading Philippine Bank

Angolan Telecommunication Provider

Transformation Outcomes

Enhanced Security Visibility and Threat Prevention

Improved Operational Efficiency

Scalable, Resilient Architecture Supporting Compliance

Insights for CISOs



Analytics Methodology & Next Steps

Frost & Sullivan Analytics Methodology

Next Steps: Benefits & Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps: The Transformational Growth Partnership"

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y623b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.