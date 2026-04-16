Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR); Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY); e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (NYSE: BRBR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard from product shortages Bellring’s supply had previously faced; (2) once customers were confident that the product shortages were resolved, they reduced inventory and cut back on new orders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$BRBR #BRBR #BellRing

COTY INC. (NYSE: COTY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn. more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overwhelmingly positive statements regarding Coty’s growth and profitability prospects for fiscal year 2026 were false when made; (2) Coty’s growth in the beauty market was slowing, including underperformance in its Consumer Beauty segment; (3) The Company’s margins were being pressured by increased marketing expenditures; (4) Growth in Coty’s Prestige fragrance segment was decelerating; and (5) As a result, Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#COTY $COTY

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) -Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shareholders as key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint have survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares since prior to February 7, 2024, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elf-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action filed against e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and certain of its Officers have now survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that (i) Defendants had been concealing declining demand, particularly in its untracked channels like Ulta Beauty; (ii) ELF had ballooned its inventory to more than $200 million worth of product because it was not able to sell its goods at the rates it promised; and (iii) ELF had failed to produce successful innovations in the latter half of 2024, despite reassuring the market during that time frame that their innovations were spurring strong growth.

On February 4, 2026, a Federal Court determined that the underlying complaint, as to certain allegations, “plausibly alleges all elements of a securities fraud claim.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares since prior to February 7, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elf-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

#ELF #elfBeauty $ELF

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

#PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com