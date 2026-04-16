Diverge Health adds Oakland Southfield Physicians in Michigan to List of Physician Organization Partners

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diverge Health, a value-based care enabler for Medicaid, today announced a partnership with Oakland Southfield Physicians (OSP), a leading Southeast Michigan independent physician association, to advance physician driven, patient centered care for Medicaid populations across the region.

The partnership reflects both Diverge and OSP’s continued leadership in innovating care models that improve outcomes while preserving the independence of community-based physicians. Through collaboration with Diverge Health, OSP is expanding its value-based care capabilities in support of its affiliated physicians and the Medicaid patients they serve.

“OSP has demonstrated forward thinking leadership in advancing physician led care models that improve outcomes for Medicaid patients,” said Binoy Bhansali, CEO of Diverge Health. “We are proud to partner with an organization that prioritizes physician independence, community-based care, and equitable access, and we look forward to supporting OSP providers across Southeast Michigan.”

Through the partnership, OSP is leveraging Diverge Health’s care management, operational, and administrative support, along with in-community care teams, to help primary care practices improve quality performance, coordinate care, and reduce unnecessary healthcare costs. Diverge operates as an extension of the physician’s practice, supporting patients with chronic condition management while addressing social and behavioral factors that impact health outcomes.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to support independent physicians while delivering patient centered, value-based care to the Medicaid population we serve,” said Rodrigo Tobar Jr., DO, Medical Director of Oakland Southfield Physicians. “By working with Diverge Health, we are expanding our capacity to address both the clinical and social needs of our patients while keeping physicians at the center of care.”

OSP joins a growing network of physician organizations in Michigan partnering with Diverge Health to implement sustainable, value-based care models that improve quality, reduce administrative burden, and enhance patient experience for Medicaid populations.

About Diverge Health

Founded in 2022, Diverge Health is a value-based care enabler that partners with independent primary care practices to improve outcomes for Medicaid populations. Through care management, analytics, operational support, and embedded community-based teams, Diverge helps primary care practices reduce administrative burden, address social drivers of health, and deliver high quality, equitable care. Diverge Health operates across Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Illinois.

About Oakland Southfield Physicians (OSP)

Founded in 1986, Oakland Southfield Physicians (OSP) is a physician led association of independently practicing physicians based in Southeast Michigan. OSP was established to reduce administrative burden and support independent practices in delivering high quality, patient centered care. Affiliated physicians provide care through their own independent practices while benefiting from shared resources, care coordination, and practice support. OSP remains committed to preserving physician independence while advancing innovative care models that improve outcomes for the communities it serves.