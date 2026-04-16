Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Expands “Flip the Freedom Switch” Program as Organizations Face Increasing Pressure on Decision-Making Performance

Las Vegas, NV, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV - April 16, 2026 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is expanding the "Flip the Freedom Switch" program through The RED Carpet Connection as organizations face increasing pressure to make faster decisions with less margin for error, driving demand for applied cognitive performance training.

The expansion includes upcoming live training dates and the introduction of targeted tracks for CEOs, medical professionals, innovators, and athletes.

Despite increased investment in leadership development, inconsistency in decision-making under pressure remains a persistent challenge across industries.

Across sectors, from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship and professional sports, decision-making under pressure continues to separate consistent performers from inconsistent outcomes. From CEOs navigating workforce reductions to entrepreneurs scaling under uncertainty and athletes maintaining performance consistency, the ability to manage internal processes is increasingly viewed as a critical factor in results.

"Leaders are trained to execute strategy, yet very few are trained to manage the internal processes that determine whether those strategies succeed," Adams-Miller said.

Research from institutions such as McKinsey & Company suggests that decision-making speed and quality are closely linked to organizational effectiveness in complex environments (McKinsey & Company, 2019). Similarly, Deloitte reports that adaptability and emotional intelligence are recognized as core leadership competencies (Deloitte 2020).

The program, "Flip the Freedom Switch," introduces participants to applied frameworks drawn from neuroscience, behavioral science, and communication strategy, designed to help individuals recognize and adjust internal decision-making processes in real-time scenarios. The program has been delivered to professionals across multiple industries through live and virtual training formats, with participants engaging in structured exercises designed to apply decision-making and behavioral awareness principles in real time. The program is delivered through The SubConscious Connection, a training and education division of The RED Carpet Connection.

The training draws on principles reflected in established research showing that stress and cognitive load can affect executive function and decision accuracy (Sapolsky 2015; Damasio 1994). It incorporates concepts aligned with findings in neuroscience and behavioral science, where increased awareness of internal processes has been associated with improved consistency in performance-related behaviors.

Organizations within the National Football League continue to expand investment in mental performance and psychological conditioning to improve consistency under high-pressure conditions. Comparable themes are emerging in executive leadership development, where managing internal processes is increasingly viewed as relevant to sustained performance.

Adams-Miller is currently advising, training, and speaking on these topics across professional audiences, reflecting increased demand for applied frameworks that integrate behavioral awareness with performance strategy.

The structure of "Flip the Freedom Switch" reflects the expansion of digital and hybrid learning models, which have broadened access to specialized training. Research suggests that continuous skill development and behavioral awareness contribute to maintaining effectiveness in evolving professional environments (McKinsey & Company, 2021).

From a broader perspective, improved awareness of decision-making and behavioral patterns at the leadership level has been associated with outcomes such as organizational alignment and productivity, though results vary depending on implementation and context (Deloitte 2020; Goleman 1995).

This development reflects a broader shift toward specialized performance training tailored to the cognitive demands of distinct professional environments.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is a neuroscience-informed executive advisor, trainer, and speaker specializing in influence, decision-making, and behavioral performance. She actively advises, trains, and speaks for high-level leaders, entrepreneurs, and public figures, helping them improve clarity, communication, and strategic positioning in high-stakes environments.

About The SubConscious Connection

The SubConscious Connection is the training and education division of The RED Carpet Connection, offering programs and methodologies that focus on subconscious alignment, behavioral awareness, and performance-oriented learning.

About The RED Carpet Connection

The RED Carpet Connection provides neuroscience-based executive advisory services focused on authority positioning, strategic influence, and high-stakes decision-making. The organization supports leaders in navigating complex environments with clarity, precision, and measurable impact.

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For more information about TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, contact the company here:



The RED Carpet Connection, LLC

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Ph.D.

+1-419-722-6931

AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com

8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840