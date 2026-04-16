Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2026 Featuring Amgen, Viridian, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, AbbVie, and Teva with Analyst Recommendations and Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysisby Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India).

The global market for Thyroid Eye Diseases is seeing substantial expansion and demonstrating an exponential rise. The market is influenced by various factors, including technological improvements and the increasing prevalence of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.



The primary driver of the global thyroid eye disease (TED) treatment market is the increasing prevalence of Graves' disease and thyroid disorders. As TED is commonly associated with Graves' disease, the rising incidence of hyperthyroidism significantly boosts the demand for treatment options. Additionally, growing awareness and early diagnosis have led to higher adoption rates of targeted therapies, supported by advancements in diagnostic technologies such as MRI and CT scans.



Firstly, advancements in therapeutic approaches and increased awareness and knowledge about Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) contribute to the market's expansion. New and improved treatment options are expected to enhance patient outcomes and drive market growth. Secondly, the expansion of medical infrastructure in emerging economies is playing a vital role in driving the Thyroid Eye Disease market. As healthcare systems and facilities improve in these regions, more individuals can access diagnosis and treatment for TED, leading to market growth.



Additionally, the high prevalence of TED, ranging from 25% to 50% among individuals with Graves' disease and the ability of TED to manifest independently of Graves' disease, significantly contribute to market expansion. This widespread occurrence of the condition creates a substantial patient pool and market demand. Furthermore, epidemiological studies indicating an annual incidence rate of 16 cases per 100,000 women and 2.9 cases per 100,000 men in the general population highlight the need for effective treatments, driving the market forward.



Individuals experiencing severe Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), resulting in significant vision impairments and reduced overall quality of life, are more likely to seek medical intervention. This growing demand for various treatment options, including innovative therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and surgical procedures, has the potential to drive market expansion.



Autoimmune disorders can be influenced by environmental factors, including exposure to pollution, chemicals, and radiation. In some developing countries, like India and China, where environmental controls and pollution regulations are inadequate, the risk of developing Thyroid Eye Disease may be elevated.



Moreover, changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, such as increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, and elevated stress levels, can lead to hormone imbalances. These lifestyle modifications can contribute to a higher incidence of thyroid-related conditions, often linked to Thyroid Eye Disease, further fueling market demand.



The management of Thyroid Eye Disease has undergone a significant transformation, shifting away from conservative methods such as monitoring and surgery in favor of targeted biologic therapies. This shift emphasizes the enhancement of cosmetic outcomes and the improvement of patients' quality of life, positively impacting market dynamics.



Advancements in surgical techniques have also led to improved treatment outcomes while significantly reducing the risk of complications. The proliferation of treatments for the active phase of the disease has had a substantial impact on the quality of life of individuals affected by this condition.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

Company Profiles

Amgen

Viridian therapeutics

Novartis AG

Roche holding AG

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

2.2 Expansion into Iron Deficient Regions



3. Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Clinical Signs Of Thyroid Eye Disease

3.2 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

3.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Value Assessment, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

3.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

3.5.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapeutic Type

3.5.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

3.6.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

3.6.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Route of Administration

3.6.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

3.7.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

3.7.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Distribution Channel

3.7.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jifzi

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