Vaccine Technologies Market Projected to Reach $153.30 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Vaccine Technologies Market size was valued at USD 55.53 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 153.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.69% during 2026–2035. The market for vaccine technologies is expanding quickly as a result of improvements in next-generation mRNA delivery methods that improve targeted immune response, safety, and efficacy.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 55.53 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 153.30 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 10.69%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Vaccine Technologies Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9440

The U.S. Vaccine Technologies Market size was valued at USD 14.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during 2026–2035. Government activities supporting vaccine development and immunization programs nationwide, improvements in mRNA and RNA-based platforms, growing awareness of preventative healthcare, and growing demand for novel and effective vaccines are all contributing factors to this expansion.

Rising Collaborative Partnerships to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The market for vaccine technologies is expanding thanks to cooperative projects and strategic alliances. These partnerships facilitate quicker research, more efficient production, and scaled vaccination deployment by combining knowledge of RNA vaccine development with cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities. The market is expanding rapidly due to the growing emphasis on human and cattle health, the growing need for effective disease prevention, and the quick development of targeted RNA vaccines. Furthermore, knowledge exchange among businesses fosters innovation, shortens time-to-market, and aids in the creation of next-generation vaccines, establishing RNA-based platforms as a major growth engine in the rapidly changing global landscape of vaccine technology.

Major Vaccine Technologies Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Pfizer

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Novavax

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck

Bharat Biotech

Sinovac Biotech

Serum Institute of India

BioNTech

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Sinopharm

CureVac

Valneva

Emergent BioSolutions

CanSino Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease Indication

Viral disease vaccines remain the dominant segment holding a share of 66.40% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing in the Vaccine Technologies market, fueled by global vaccination campaigns and the prevalence of infectious viral outbreaks.

By Type

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit vaccines remain the dominant segment holding a share of 45.70% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing in the Vaccine Technologies market, driven by high adoption across pediatric and adult populations, robust R&D, and preference for advanced, targeted immunization solutions.

By Age Group

Pediatric vaccines remain the dominant segment in the Vaccine Technologies market holding a share of 57.60% in 2025, driven by widespread immunization programs and high adoption rates among children. Adults are the fastest-growing segment, supported by increasing awareness and expanded vaccination recommendations globally.

By Distribution Channel

Government suppliers remain the dominant distribution channel in the Vaccine Technologies market, with a share of 49.50% in 2025, driven by national immunization programs and bulk procurement of vaccines. Hospital and retail pharmacies are the fastest-growing channel, supported by increasing private sector access globally.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Vaccine Technologies Market, make an Enquiry Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9440

Vaccine Technologies Market Key Segments

By Type

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Disease Indication

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

Regional Insights:

Driven by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high vaccine acceptance rates, significant R&D investments, and the broad availability of novel mRNA and recombinant vaccines, the North American vaccine technologies industry is the largest in the world, which held a share of 39.80% in 2025.

Growing immunization programs, population growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising use of cutting-edge vaccines are all contributing factors to the fastest expansion of the Asia-Pacific vaccine technologies market, growing at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

January 2026 : Moderna expects approximately USD 1.9 billion in vaccine sales for 2025 and has lowered its operating expense forecast, indicating improving financial stability post-pandemic.The company reaffirmed its 2026 growth outlook (up to 10%), driven by anticipated approvals for flu and COVID-flu combination vaccines and progress in its late-stage pipeline.

: Moderna expects approximately USD 1.9 billion in vaccine sales for 2025 and has lowered its operating expense forecast, indicating improving financial stability post-pandemic.The company reaffirmed its 2026 growth outlook (up to 10%), driven by anticipated approvals for flu and COVID-flu combination vaccines and progress in its late-stage pipeline. September 8, 2025: Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive Phase 3 topline results for their LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine 2025-2026 Formula, showing at least a 4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies in adults 18+ with risk factors. The vaccine demonstrated a consistent safety profile and reinforced FDA approval, supporting its use for this year’s vaccination period.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & PLATFORM INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption of mRNA, viral vector, and other platforms, R&D investments, patent activity, and AI-driven vaccine design trends.

– helps you understand adoption of mRNA, viral vector, and other platforms, R&D investments, patent activity, and AI-driven vaccine design trends. CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate success rates across trial phases, development timelines, efficacy benchmarks, and safety profiles of vaccine candidates.

– helps you evaluate success rates across trial phases, development timelines, efficacy benchmarks, and safety profiles of vaccine candidates. MANUFACTURING & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify production capacity, batch yield efficiency, scale-up timelines, and adoption of modular and single-use bioprocessing technologies.

– helps you identify production capacity, batch yield efficiency, scale-up timelines, and adoption of modular and single-use bioprocessing technologies. SUPPLY CHAIN DEPENDENCY & DISRUPTION METRICS – helps you analyze reliance on critical raw materials, technology transfer challenges, and risks impacting vaccine production continuity.

– helps you analyze reliance on critical raw materials, technology transfer challenges, and risks impacting vaccine production continuity. COLD CHAIN & DISTRIBUTION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess temperature stability, storage requirements, compliance rates, and distribution losses across global supply chains.

– helps you assess temperature stability, storage requirements, compliance rates, and distribution losses across global supply chains. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION STRATEGY – helps you gauge the positioning of key players based on pipeline strength, technological capabilities, partnerships, and product development advancements.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Vaccine Technologies Market Outlook Report 2026-2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9440

Vaccine Technologies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 55.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 153.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.69% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Reports

Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Vaccine Market

Human Vaccines Market

Cancer Vaccine Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.