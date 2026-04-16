Applied Systems Names Graham Blackwell as Next Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems (“Applied”) today announced that it has named Graham Blackwell as its next chief executive officer. Current CEO Taylor Rhodes, who has successfully led Applied for the past seven years, will remain in his role for the next two quarters as he and Blackwell execute a well-planned transition. Blackwell will officially assume the CEO role just prior to the company’s Applied Net 2026 industry conference in September. This leadership transition will set Applied up to build upon its more than 40 years of innovative leadership in insurance technology. Under Blackwell’s leadership, the company will continue to invest aggressively to bring the immense potential of AI-enabled technologies to its agency and carrier customers alike.

Graham Blackwell currently serves as President of Applied Systems, overseeing the company's Strategic Growth Business Units, as well as corporate development functions, acquisitions, and strategic planning. Since joining Applied in 2020, Blackwell has been a driving force behind the company's long-term growth strategy, centered on bringing to life an exceptional Digital Roundtrip of Insurance. He has led the strategic development and execution of initiatives that have significantly expanded Applied's market position: the acquisition of EZLynx, the launch of Applied Pay and its expansion into broader Financial Management, a strengthened investment in Benefits, a "better together" integration strategy connecting Applied and Ivans, and the acquisitions of Planck and Cytora—cementing Applied's standing as the insurance industry's leading AI specialist.

Prior to Applied, Blackwell served as Chief Commercial Officer at SMS Assist, where he led the company's sales, marketing, and strategy organizations. Before that, he spent nearly eight years as an executive vice president on Bain Capital's North American Private Equity operating team, partnering with boards and management teams to drive enterprise-wide transformation across the technology sector. Blackwell holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA from Ohio University.

“For more than 40 years, Applied has led the insurance technology industry. I am incredibly honored to follow in the steps of the great leaders who have taken the company through its many transformational chapters,” said Blackwell. “Insurance is at an AI-powered inflection point, and Applied stands in a unique position to drive the industry forward, to be the fabric that connects the business of insurance, and to use the power of AI to make the entire system work better. We have bold ambitions, and I look forward to partnering with the industry to redefine how insurance works and create compounding value with greater speed for all stakeholders.”

“It has been a great privilege for me to lead Applied for the past seven years of transformational investment and growth,” said Rhodes. “Working with Graham to reinvigorate our innovation culture, modernize our core management systems, make substantial investments to connect the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance, and to make early big bets on the power of AI to transform our industry has been exhilarating. We have set Applied on a path to create enormous new value for independent agencies and carriers alike, and I am confident that under Graham’s leadership Applied will continue to the lead in value creation for the insurance industry. I am incredibly proud of the work done by everyone at Team Applied and for their relentless commitment to being Indispensable Partners to each other, our customers, and the broader industry. We have stayed centered on the simple idea that when we help our clients win, they will help us win in return. I can’t wait to witness this next exciting chapter for Applied and our industry.”

"We are delighted to welcome Graham as Applied’s new CEO as we enter the next chapter of Applied’s success,” said Sameer Narang, chairman of Applied and partner at Hellman & Friedman. “For nearly six years, Graham has had an incredible track record of success at Applied. His proven leadership ability, customer-centric approach, and intense focus on bringing the value of AI to life for the broader insurance industry in ways that redefine how work will be done for the better are incredibly exciting.”

“Taylor’s outstanding leadership and strategic vision have driven tremendous innovation at Applied. The company’s core business has grown significantly over the years and has expanded into new segments of the value chain that create immense growth paths as he hands the reins to Graham,” Narang continued. “We are grateful for all of Taylor’s many contributions and look forward to his continued leadership through this transition.”

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.