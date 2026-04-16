Wayvia Launches Shoppable Next Generation, Turning Any Marketing Touchpoint Into a Shoppable Moment in Minutes

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader, today announced the launch of Shoppable Next Generation, a landmark evolution of its flagship shoppable media platform built for the era of AI-enabled commerce. Designed with AI discoverability in mind, Shoppable Next Generation enables brands to connect every marketing touchpoint, including display ads, social media posts and email campaigns, to a seamless path to purchase with consistent product information. Consumers interacting with a brand’s content are instantly shown pricing and inventory from physical and online retailers, which guides their decision to buy and drives and optimizes conversions.

Shoppable Next Generation is designed around a core principle: marketing teams need the tools and data to optimize campaigns in real time. Its powerful feature set delivers new levels of performance, measurement and rich data insights. Shoppable Next Generation provides confirmed retail sales data from the world’s largest retailer network. It also integrates with Meta’s Conversions API to enable even more precise measurement and audience targeting.

“The e-commerce environment for brands has never been more complex. AI is rewriting the path to purchase in real time, reshaping how consumers discover products, how they decide and where they buy,” says Anthony Ferry, CEO of Wayvia. “Shoppable Next Generation gives brands the tools they need for this new era where sales can happen on any surface, whether it’s social media, in a chatbot or on a connected home device.”

What’s New in Shoppable Next Generation

Landing-Page Templates Mapped to Real Marketing Objectives. Shoppable Next Generation provides three customizable landing-page templates with a full host of shopping experiences designed around the goals marketers use every day: conversion, basket building and awareness. Each template maps directly to campaign objectives already in use inside Meta Ads Manager.

Shoppable Next Generation provides three customizable landing-page templates with a full host of shopping experiences designed around the goals marketers use every day: conversion, basket building and awareness. Each template maps directly to campaign objectives already in use inside Meta Ads Manager. Meta CAPI Integration. Wayvia closes the loop between confirmed retail purchases and the paid media channels driving them. When a shopper buys, Wayvia sends that confirmed purchase signal back to the originating ad platform server side, enabling smarter targeting, less wasted spend and compounding performance over time.

Wayvia closes the loop between confirmed retail purchases and the paid media channels driving them. When a shopper buys, Wayvia sends that confirmed purchase signal back to the originating ad platform server side, enabling smarter targeting, less wasted spend and compounding performance over time. Last-Mile Delivery. Instacart and DoorDash delivery options are surfaced natively alongside in-store and online retailer options.

Instacart and DoorDash delivery options are surfaced natively alongside in-store and online retailer options. Demand Protection. When a product is unavailable at a given retailer, Shoppable Next Generation helps capture sales by automatically surfacing in-stock size and variant alternatives.

When a product is unavailable at a given retailer, Shoppable Next Generation helps capture sales by automatically surfacing in-stock size and variant alternatives. Auto-Localization for Cross-Border Campaigns. Language, product content and market context adapt automatically for the local market.



Shoppable Next Generation is part of Wayvia’s extensive product lineup that supports brands as they face growing complexity and AI reshapes how consumers discover and buy products. With more than two decades of data and partnerships with 2,000+ major brands, Wayvia helps marketers make sense of the new era where intelligent systems and human decisions guide purchasing behavior.

Availability

Shoppable Next Generation is available now. To request a demo and to learn how to gain access today, go to wayvia.com/shoppable-next-generation .

About Wayvia

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences or agentic commerce. Backed by the world’s largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit wayvia.com to learn more.

Media Contact

SamsonPR

wayvia@samsonpr.com