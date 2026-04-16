United States Beer Market Report 2025-2033 Featuring Asahi, Molson Coors, Tetra Laval, Kirin, Beijing Yanjing Beer, Diageo, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Modelo Oettinger Brauerei

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beer Market Report by Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcohol Content, Flavor, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US beer market is estimated to grow immensely, increasing from US$ 261.17 billion in 2025 to US$ 411.89 billion by 2033. Such growth is anticipated to be a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.86% between the years 2025 and 2033. Determinants driving the growth are the increased consumer appetite for craft beers, new brewing methods, and greater emphasis on sustainability in manufacturing procedures.







The craft beer revolution has dramatically influenced the American beer industry in recent decades. With over a thousand breweries nationwide, consumers are increasingly attracted to local, distinct flavors and styles. This increase in craft breweries has created a vibrant culture of experimentation that has resulted in a wide variety of IPAs, stouts, lagers, and sour ales, among many others.



In addition, the versatility of beer as a complement to foods makes it more appealing and thus a favorite among many. The popularity of beer festivals and taste events further speaks to its cultural importance. Overall, beer is still a quintessential part of American culture, a symbol of America's variability in terms of taste and societal nature.



Growth Drivers in the United States Beer Market

Growing Demand for Craft and Premium Beers



Increasing consumer demand for craft and premium beers is a key force in the United States beer industry. Consumers are moving away from mass-market lagers towards distinctive, small-batch beers that prioritize taste, quality, and localness. Craft breweries provide varied styles of beers like IPAs, stouts, and sours, catering to consumers looking for experimentation and authenticity. Millennials and Gen Z especially are attracted to craft products that reflect their interest in creativity and sustainability. This has resulted in a microbrewery and brewpub boom nationwide. Also, beer tourism - brewery tours and tasting events, for example - is bolstering local economies and brand loyalty.

The premiumization wave, combined with consumers' willingness to pay a bit extra for unique and quality beverages, continues to drive the growth curve of the American beer market. Nov. 2024, Empresas Polar, the illustrious Venezuelan food and beverage giant, announced the official availability of its new Polar Premium Beer in the United States. Produced at its Auburndale, Florida plant, Polar Premium Beer entices with its distinct taste and outstanding quality.



On-Trade Consumption and Expanding Distribution Channels



Distribution channels diversification such as supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and taprooms are propelling accessibility and sales in the US beer industry. The growth of online shopping and delivery services, particularly in the post-pandemic era, has helped make it easier to buy beer. Moreover, the resurgence of on-trade outlets like bars, pubs, and restaurants is catalyzing draft beer consumption. Breweries are uniting with restaurants and event venues to produce immersive brand experiences, enhancing consumer interaction.

The large brewing companies are also using digital marketing and loyalty schemes to deepen direct-to-consumer relationships. In addition, partnerships between breweries and retail chains have enhanced product accessibility and promotional distribution. March 2023, BrewBilt Brewing Company reports that the Company has begun online sales of their craft beers as part of their big retail agreements with Albertsons/Safeway and Grocery Outlet.



Increased Demand for Low-Alcohol and Flavored Beer Products



One noticeable trend defining the American beer market is increasing demand for lower-alcohol, lighter, and flavored beers. Health-oriented consumers are looking for balanced drinking experiences that will integrate into active lifestyles without compromising social enjoyment. This has resulted in low-calorie, gluten-free, and fruit-flavored beer offerings. Large breweries are experimenting with ingredients and brewing methods to address these changing tastes.

Seasonal and limited-release flavorings - e.g., citrus, berry, and spiced beers - have broadened the category's appeal among younger adults and women. The trend in session beers with lower alcohol contents also aids in responsible consumption. As drinking for lifestyle becomes increasingly popular, brewery companies are expanding portfolios with wellness-focused and taste-led lines to keep the category appealing to a wide group of contemporary consumers. May 2025, Modelo, Grupo Modelo, has introduced Model0%, a low-alcohol brew at 0.4% alcohol, brewed with a special yeast that retains the taste of its classic brews. The firm launched two versions: Model0% Dorada and Model0% Negra, both retaining the Modelo brand's original ingredients and flavor. The new product line caters to the growing consumer demand for low or no-alcohol, tasty beverages.



United States Beer Market Challenges

Rigorous Competition from Other Alcoholic Drinks



The American beer industry is confronted with strong competition from new alcoholic drinks like hard seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, and craft spirits. These substitutes attract the same demographic traditionally loyal to beer but presently clamoring for novelty, fewer calories, and higher quality.

The rapid expansion of hard seltzers has specifically siphoned off some of the beer-drinking consumers. Shifting consumer preferences and heightened health consciousness have contributed to declining per capita beer consumption among certain groups. Breweries are forced to constantly innovate, which increases production expenses and operational complexity.



Increased Raw Material and Distribution Expenses



Unstable prices of primary raw materials like barley, hops, and aluminum have major impacts on profit margins for the U.S. beer industry. Fuel price rises, interruptions within supply chains, and inflation have raised production and logistics costs for breweries. Smaller craft breweries are especially exposed due to less-than-optimal economies of scale.

Packaging expenses, particularly for glass and aluminum, have skyrocketed, compelling numerous brewers to roll back prices or curtail product offerings. In addition, distribution problems - driver shortages and regulatory requirements - still limit supply chains. Larger breweries have some ability to absorb these expenses through automation and size, whereas smaller ones find it difficult to stay profitable.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $261.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $411.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Tetra Laval Group

Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

Diageo plc

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Grupo Modelo

Oettinger Brauerei GmbH

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Standard

Premium

Specialty

Others

Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Production

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Alcohol Content

High

Low

Alcohol Free

Flavor

Unflavored

Flavored

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84utvp

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