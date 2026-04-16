Beyond Green Celebrates Five Years of Impact and Relaunches I Prefer Points for Good

SUMMARY: Beyond Green is marking Earth Day 2026 and the brand’s five‑year anniversary with the launch of Impact in Five, a year‑long program celebrating the Beyond Green community and advancing its next chapter in sustainable travel leadership. To kick off the initiative, the brand has relaunched I Prefer Points for Good with I Prefer Hotel Rewards, inviting I Prefer members to donate loyalty points to support conservation and community development through nonprofit partner Wild Impact — with I Prefer matching all donations up to one million points.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green, a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, marks its five‑year anniversary on Earth Day with the launch of a year‑long celebration designed to celebrate five years of impact while setting the stage for the next chapter of leadership in sustainable travel. The brand is launching a year‑long program of initiatives celebrating the brand’s evolution, impact, and continued commitment to shaping a more responsible future for travel.

Since its launch in 2021 by Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green has emerged as a leading force for positive change across the global travel industry. Beyond Green has experienced a steady growth of diverse hotels, resorts, and lodges that each uphold rigorous sustainability standards across environmentally friendly practices, support for natural and cultural heritage, the social and economic wellbeing of local communities, and sustainable tourism management.

Building on a strong foundation of 24 founding members, Beyond Green has nearly tripled its footprint through a carefully considered approach to expansion. The brand has developed its strategic partnerships, deepening its collaboration with industry leader andBeyond and aligning with prominent non-profit organizations such as The Travel Foundation, 1% For The Planet and Travalyst to strengthen sector-wide impact and amplify collective progress. At the same time, Beyond Green has evolved into a more comprehensive platform for sustainable travel, bringing together its global portfolio, Beyond Green Hotels, with the advisory expertise of Beyond Green Consulting, while expanding engagement with destinations, partners, and global coalitions to advance responsible tourism worldwide.

“As we celebrate five years of Beyond Green, we’re honoring a growing global community united by a shared belief: that travel can and should be a catalyst for positive impact,” said Philipp Weghmann, President, Beyond Green. “This milestone reflects the collective commitment of our members and marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter focused on deeper collaboration, expanded services, and measurable results.”

To commemorate the anniversary, Beyond Green is launching “Impact in Five” a series of purpose‑driven programs and announcements rolling out throughout 2026. These initiatives highlight the brand’s evolution, its expanding global footprint, and its commitment to advancing sustainable travel through collaboration, innovation, and data‑driven impact.

To mark the start of these initiatives, I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Beyond Green’s loyalty program, is relaunching I Prefer Points for Good. Members are invited to use their I Prefer points to support meaningful action that benefits the planet, from nurturing resilient communities and conserving wild places to advancing impactful conservation and sustainable community development initiatives. When members donate their I Prefer points to Wild Impact, the nonprofit partner of Beyond Green member andBeyond, their contributions directly support efforts to protect wild landscapes, partner with local communities, and create long‑term, positive change where it matters most.

For more than 30 years, the nonprofit Wild Impact has worked alongside andBeyond to support the conservation of wild landscapes and seascapes, and the sustainable development of the partner communities that live in and adjacent to them. The organization’s work spans a range of focus areas across the regions it serves, including supporting resilient, biodiverse landscapes and seascapes; developing community education and healthcare infrastructure; unlocking new‑generational talent and the potential of young leaders by expanding access to tertiary opportunities and impactful environmental education; and improving climate resilience, building enterprise capacity, and boosting youth employment.

Designed to inspire responsible travel, the offer highlights meaningful, locally grounded experiences that reflect Beyond Green’s commitment to protecting nature, celebrating culture, and supporting communities. To further amplify impact, I Prefer will match every point donated, up to one million points, effectively doubling each contribution. Point donations are accepted in select increments from April 22 through May 31, 2026. Funds raised will support Community and Conservation Rangers in the Okavango Delta, who work at the intersection of people, wildlife, and the environment. They deliver environmental education lessons in schools, support communities affected by human-wildlife conflict, and lead climate resilience initiatives focused on food security and water access.

To find out more about I Prefer Points for Good, travelers are invited to visit iprefer.com/beyond-green/points-for-good and to explore the Beyond Green portfolio via the brand website staybeyondgreen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels – a portfolio of vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and other unique accommodations evaluated against rigorous membership criteria aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other global leadership standards – and Beyond Green Consulting, which delivers strategic guidance to destinations, hospitality brands, and governments, among other mission aligned organizations. Supported by a network of sustainable tourism experts, Beyond Green fosters a culture of bold leadership and collaborative learning, empowering travelers to make informed choices and industry partners to scale collective impact for both people and the planet.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

ABOUT WILD IMPACT

Wild Impact is an independent non-profit organization registered in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Working in strategic partnership with conservation-led luxury travel company &Beyond, Wild Impact operates across Africa, Asia, and South America with a shared vision of nurturing resilient communities and conserving wild places. Through close collaboration with more than 130 partner communities, alongside government and key stakeholders, Wild Impact delivers integrated conservation and community development initiatives across 14 landscapes and seascapes globally. Guided by its “listen, learn, and co-create” approach, the organization champions locally driven solutions that create lasting impact for both people and planet.”

ABOUT &BEYOND

&Beyond creates luxury adventures in irreplaceable and beautiful wild places in Africa, Asia, South America and Antarctica. With an extensive portfolio of lodges, camps and yachts, we curate immersive experiences that connect guests to the beauty, culture and spirit of each destination—ensuring that every journey is profoundly meaningful and leaves a lasting impact. We blend exceptional comfort with unparalleled adventure—grounded in a conservation model that protects what matters most. It’s how we redefine what it means to explore with purpose.