EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AVION SHOPPING AHEAD OF ANNUAL REPORT 2025 PUBLICATION TOMORROW

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 16 April 2026

Release: After closing of Euronext

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