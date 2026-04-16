EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AVION SHOPPING AHEAD OF ANNUAL REPORT 2025 PUBLICATION TOMORROW

Date: 16 April 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
| Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Date: 16 April 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
ANNUAL RESULTS 2025Read More
Date: 4 March 2026 Release: After closing of Euronext Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes: Attachment FULL PRESS RELEASE ...Read More