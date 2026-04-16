PRESS RELEASE

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Luxembourg, April 16, 2026, 5:55 PM

A major new transaction in Cloche d’Or





Luxembourg, April 16, 2026 - Nextensa, in collaboration with Promobe through their joint venture Grossfeld, announces that it has concluded a structured transaction concerning the company “The Rock”, owner of a project for the construction of a next-generation landmark building located in the Cloche d'Or district in Luxembourg.

Nextensa and Promobe announce that they have entered into a partnership agreement with a leading player for the construction of the “The Rock” building. Upon completion of the construction, and following the provisional acceptance scheduled for mid-2027, the partner will hold all the shares in the company “The Rock”.

The contracting party will occupy approximately 70% of the building itself. For the remaining 30%, Nextensa and Promobe already signed a long-term office lease in March 2026 for the top three floors with Citi, a leading international financial institution.

Located on Boulevard Kockelscheuer, in the heart of the district, the building offers 9,492 sqm of high-end space spread over ten floors, complemented by two basement levels with 50 parking spaces and 555 sqm of archive space. It was designed by the architect Moreno. “The Rock” features an elegant and distinctive architecture, with a characteristic metal façade in warm tones and generous natural light.

The building will meet the highest market standards in terms of sustainability, including a BREEAM “Outstanding” certification and a WELL Core “Gold” certification.

The transaction amounts to € 120 million.

This agreement highlights the attractiveness of the Cloche d’Or district, a sustainable and fully integrated urban area combining residential, office, retail, healthcare, hospitality and generous green spaces.





Cloche d’Or

Developed by Nextensa and Promobe (through the joint venture Grossfeld), Cloche d’Or has become a leading urban district in Luxembourg, combining residential, work, retail, and leisure functions. Easily accessible and with over 120,000 m² of office space already built, the district offers a premium, vibrant urban ecosystem.

The sustainable development approach adopted by the developers has enabled the new Cloche d’Or district to achieve the highest level of certification, “Platinum”, from the leading German certification body DGNB.

Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer, with activities focused on office, retail, and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium, and Austria.

Promobe

Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Grossfeld

Grossfeld, a joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, is the main player in the development of the mixed-use Cloche d'Or district.





For more information:

PROMOBE

Anne Clarenne - Group Marketing & Communications Officer

+352 367381-1 - anne.clarenne@promobe.lu

NEXTENSA

Michel Van Geyte - Chief Executive Officer

+32 2 882 10 08 - michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

GROSSFELD (Promobe & Nextensa joint venture)

Patrick Labey - Manager

+352 248393-1 -patrick.labey@grossfeld.lu

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