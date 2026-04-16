Michelle Ferry-Cronin Brings a Legacy Name and Specialized Expertise to eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Michelle Ferry-Cronin, along with the Cronin Team, has joined the company bringing with them a highly specialized focus on pre-foreclosure real estate.

Michelle Ferry-Cronin, daughter of renowned real estate coach Mike Ferry and sister of industry leader Tom Ferry, represents a new chapter for one of the most recognized families in real estate. Alongside her husband, Ron Cronin, and business partner Anna Vroom, she leads a business centered on navigating complex, high-stakes transactions for homeowners facing financial distress.

After a four-year tenure at Century 21, Michelle and her team began evaluating their next move, seeking a platform that aligned more closely with how they operate.

“Michelle brings a level of experience, precision, and heart to the business that aligns perfectly with how we see the future of real estate,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her focus on collaboration and her commitment to helping clients through complex situations is exactly the kind of leadership we continue to attract at eXp.”

“We interviewed four companies,” Ferry-Cronin said. “It was just more of the same song and dance.”

Ultimately, the team reconnected with commercial real estate expert Louis Chavez, with whom they had previously worked, before being introduced to Pareja.

“We kind of just knew we were at home with the right people,” Ferry-Cronin said. “eXp resonated with our inspiration and how we wanted to move ourselves forward in the industry.”

A key factor in the decision was collaboration. At eXp, she found a model that supports that approach at scale.

Today, approximately 70 percent of Ferry-Cronin’s business is focused on pre-foreclosure, where she and her team work directly with homeowners to help preserve equity and navigate complex financial situations.

“These aren’t typical transactions,” Ferry-Cronin said. “You’re stepping into someone’s life at a moment where timing matters, and every decision carries weight.”

Working alongside attorneys and a network of trusted vendors, her team manages intricate debt and lien negotiations while guiding clients through options such as strategic sales or loan modifications.

“I’ve always been drawn to the part of the business where you can actually make an impact,” she said. “This is where you’re really helping people through something.”

Ferry-Cronin’s move to eXp marks a strategic alignment between her hands-on, high-touch business model and a platform designed for collaboration and scalability.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d284e3f-3c11-40cd-a2f8-ad8340e76239