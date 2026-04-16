Deadline Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWH) securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CAMPING WORLD INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 28, 2025, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, that new vehicle revenue decreased $58.1 million, or 7.0%, the average selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%, and total gross margin decreased 27 basis points. The Company further disclosed it saw 2026 as a “consecutive year of Adjusted EBITDA growth, starting in the low $300 million range.”

On this news, Camping World’s stock fell $4.17, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 24, 2026, Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 results, reporting, among other things, that it had “implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates” creating gross margin headwinds into 2026. The Company reported financial results, including that “net loss was $(109.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increased loss of $49.6 million, or 83.3%,” “adjusted EBITDA was $(26.2) million, an increased loss of $23.7 million,” “gross profit was $338.2 million, a decrease of $38.7 million, or 10.3%, and total gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 247 basis points.” Finally, the Company announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately.

On this news, Camping World’s stock price fell $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics;” (2) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (3) as a result, the Company would require “strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.