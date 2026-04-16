Artrix Introduces Glassic: A Purity-Focused Glass Vape Platform Built for Premium Extracts and Rapid Flavor Launches

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As premium cannabis extracts such as live rosin and live resin continue gaining momentum across the North American cannabis market, brands are encountering a growing mismatch between evolving oil formulations and traditional vape hardware capabilities. Devices originally designed for distillate products are increasingly challenged by terpene-rich extracts and accelerated product launch cycles.

Artrix, a vaporization hardware innovator focused on next-generation cannabis devices, today announced the launch of Glassic, a purity-focused glass vape platform engineered specifically for premium extracts while enabling faster and more flexible brand customization.





Addressing the New Demands of Premium Extract Consumers

As the cannabis market matures, connoisseur consumers are placing greater emphasis on material purity, flavor integrity, and visual transparency. Hardware materials and internal structures have become critical factors influencing perceived product quality, particularly for solventless and live extract categories.

Glassic introduces a panoramic glass oil chamber designed to minimize material interaction with terpene-rich oils. By replacing traditional plastic oil reservoirs with chemically inert glass, the system aims to preserve extract character while offering full visual clarity of the oil inside.

The device further incorporates a post-free internal architecture that reduces thermal concentration points commonly associated with metal center posts. This structure enables dense vapor production while maintaining consistent flavor expression throughout the product lifecycle.

Glassic Key Specifications & Safety Standards

Food-Grade Glass Housing: Ensures maximum chemical stability and flavor purity.

Ensures maximum chemical stability and flavor purity. Post-Free Internal Architecture: Optimizes airflow and prevents oil stagnation.

Optimizes airflow and prevents oil stagnation. Heavy Metal Free by Design: By utilizing a chemically inert glass reservoir and eliminating the traditional metal center post, the Glassic platform naturally mitigates the risk of heavy metal leaching , ensuring full compliance with stringent safety regulations across North American markets.

By utilizing a chemically inert glass reservoir and eliminating the traditional metal center post, the Glassic platform , ensuring full compliance with stringent safety regulations across North American markets. Ceramic Heating Calibration: Precision-tuned for high-terpene, high-viscosity live resins and rosins.

Precision-tuned for high-terpene, high-viscosity live resins and rosins. Intelligent Tiering Options: Features an optional interactive screen version for easy product family expansion and premium SKU differentiation.





Beyond Hardware Performance: Solving Brand Operational Challenges

While many innovations focus solely on consumer experience, Artrix identified an additional industry bottleneck: hardware customization workflows that slow down product launches.

Historically, cannabis brands have relied on factory-level CMF customization to differentiate flavors or SKUs. This approach often requires high minimum order quantities and creates operational friction when brands need to introduce new strains or seasonal releases quickly.

Glassic introduces a modular identity system that separates device manufacturing from flavor iteration. Brands can maintain a unified hardware design while updating flavor identities through interchangeable external elements applied post-production. This approach allows:

Faster SKU Deployment: Reduce time-to-market for seasonal releases.

Reduce time-to-market for seasonal releases. Reduced Inventory Risk: Lower minimum order quantities (MOQs) for specific flavor branding.

Lower minimum order quantities (MOQs) for specific flavor branding. Operational Agility: Seamlessly pivot between different extract lines without hardware re-engineering.





“Premium extracts are evolving faster than hardware has traditionally allowed,” said Taric, Product Director at Artrix. “With Glassic, we wanted to rethink the device not just as a performance upgrade, but as a platform that gives consumers a purer experience while giving brands greater operational flexibility.”

The platform is optimized for high-viscosity and terpene-rich extracts, combining low-temperature ceramic heating calibration with airflow engineering intended to support consistent vapor density without compromising extract integrity.

A Platform Approach to the Future of Vape Hardware

By combining material purity with modular branding flexibility, Glassic represents a shift in how vaporization devices support premium cannabis products. Rather than functioning solely as disposable hardware, the system positions vape devices as scalable platforms aligned with faster innovation cycles in the extract market.

As premium categories continue expanding, Artrix believes hardware must evolve alongside both consumer expectations and brand operational realities.

About Artrix

Artrix is a pioneering international cannabis vape hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis hardware. Artrix offers a unique three-in-one service model, integrating top-tier product solutions, comprehensive marketing support, and expert strategic consulting to enhance customer satisfaction. Through all-sided market research, Artrix identifies product needs and delivers tailored marketing assistance, improving market potential and success.

Media contact email: pr@artrixglobal.com

SOURCE Artrix Innovation Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80cb795d-331f-4984-a274-8f0e80f0a836