Westgate Resorts Marks One-Year Anniversary of VI Resorts Management Acquisition with Bellevue Office Opening, Business Milestones, and Community Investment

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after acquiring the VI Resorts sales operations and introducing VI Resorts by Westgate, Westgate Resorts is celebrating a successful first year of growth, expansion, and continued investment with the grand opening of its new offices in Bellevue. The milestone reflects Westgate’s long-term commitment to the city where VI Resorts began, as well as its confidence in the future of the VI Resorts business.









The Bellevue office expansion builds on a year marked by notable progress following the 2025 acquisition of the VI Resorts management agreement that brought together two hospitality leaders with a shared focus on service, quality, and long-term Owner value. Over the past year, VI Resorts by Westgate has expanded vacation opportunities for Owners through the addition of new resort locations to the VI Resorts network, providing greater flexibility and access across a broader portfolio of destinations.

In parallel with product expansion, Westgate has invested in strengthening the VI Resorts sales and support platform. New VI Resorts by Westgate sales galleries have opened at Westgate locations in Las Vegas, Nev., Mesa, Ariz., and Orlando, Fla., creating additional touchpoints for Owners and prospective Owners while extending the VI brand’s presence within Westgate’s national resort footprint.

“Looking back on the past year, we’re incredibly proud of how far VI Resorts by Westgate has come,” said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. “We have expanded vacation options for VI Owners, built new sales galleries in key markets, and invested in the people and infrastructure that support this business every day. The opening of our new Bellevue offices reinforces our commitment to the community where VI Resorts was founded and our belief in the long-term growth of this brand.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Westgate Foundation is making a charitable donation to Bellevue LifeSpring, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families experiencing hardship through programs that promote stability, education, and opportunity. The donation reflects Westgate’s ongoing commitment to giving back in the communities where it operates.

“Our success is measured not only by business performance but by the impact we have in our communities,” said Mike Vasey, General Manager of VI Resorts by Westgate. “Supporting Bellevue LifeSpring is a meaningful way to invest in the city that has been home to VI Resorts for so many years, and to help strengthen the families who live and work here.”

Located in the heart of Bellevue, the new offices offer a modern, collaborative environment for VI Resorts by Westgate team members, strengthening integration with Westgate’s broader operations while preserving the culture and values that have guided VI Resorts for more than fifty years—and creating space for continued growth in the years ahead.

As Westgate and VI Resorts by Westgate move into their second year together, the company remains focused on continued investment, operational excellence, and delivering long-term value for Owners, team members, and the communities it serves.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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