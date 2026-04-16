Gemini Space Station (GEMI) Facing Securities Class Action Following 75% Post-IPO Collapse – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) and its top executives, including founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The litigation follows a series of disclosures that have caused the company's stock to trade more than 75% below its initial public offering (IPO) price. The firm urges Gemini investors who suffered significant losses to:

CONTACT HBSS NOW TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS.

The lawsuit, Methvin v. Gemini Space Station, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-02261, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The action seeks to recover losses for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 12, 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”), and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025, and February 17, 2026, inclusive.

Investors who purchased Gemini (GEMI) securities are encouraged to visit: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/gemini

“We’re examining whether Gemini may have misled investors by portraying the company as focused on international exchange growth while allegedly failing to disclose an imminent pivot to prediction markets,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the alleged claims in the pending class action.

Summary of GEMI Securities Class Action’s Allegations: The “Gemini 2.0” Pivot

The complaint alleges that Gemini made material misstatements and omitted critical information, including in its IPO materials.

Overstated Viability: Gemini allegedly overstated the viability of Gemini’s core cryptocurrency exchange platform and its ability to scale international operations as a foundation for sustained growth.

Gemini allegedly overstated the viability of Gemini’s core cryptocurrency exchange platform and its ability to scale international operations as a foundation for sustained growth. The Abrupt Pivot: On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a corporate pivot to Gemini 2.0, revealing that the company would shift focus to prediction markets , exit the United Kingdom and Australia, and reduce its workforce by 25%.

On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a corporate pivot to revealing that the company would shift focus to , exit the United Kingdom and Australia, and reduce its workforce by 25%. Mass Executive Exodus: On February 17, 2026, Gemini announced the simultaneous "parting of ways" with its COO (Marshall Beard) , CFO (Dan Chen) , and Chief Legal Officer (Tyler Meade) —less than six months after the IPO.

On February 17, 2026, Gemini announced the simultaneous "parting of ways" with its , , and —less than six months after the IPO. 75% Value Destruction: Following these disclosures and the announcement of a projected $602 million net loss for 2025, Gemini's stock price fell to below $7.00 per share, representing a decline of more than 75% from the $28.00 IPO price.

Critical Deadline: May 18, 2026

If you purchased Gemini common stock in or traceable to the September 2025 IPO, or during the Class Period, you have until May 18, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Gemini case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Gemini should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GEMI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.