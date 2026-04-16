MLG Capital Closes on Acquisition of Kensington at Halfmoon

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments, announced its acquisition of Kensington at Halfmoon, a 200-unit multifamily community located in the Clifton Park submarket of the Albany, New York MSA.

Built in 2014, Kensington at Halfmoon features expansive one‑ and two‑bedroom residences, direct‑access private garages, and a highly competitive amenity package, including a resort‑style pool, fitness center, yoga studio, movie theater, game lounge, and dog park.

“Kensington at Halfmoon exemplifies the type of institutional‑quality asset we seek: strong in‑place cash flow, durable fundamentals, and long‑term value support,” said Daniel Price, Chief Investment Officer and Principal at MLG Capital. “The property offers a compelling investment profile, supported by stable operations, and long‑term fundamentals that position it well for sustained performance.”

The property benefits from a strong suburban location, high-quality schools, access to Albany’s diverse employment base, and a light value-add opportunity through selective interior upgrades that have already demonstrated meaningful value.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom .

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Evan Dreger

edreger@mlgcapital.com

262-364-5554