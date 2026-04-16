PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF RELEASE OF ITS 2025/2026 SALES AND FULL-YEAR 2025/2026 RESULTS

Press Release

Lesquin, April 16, 2026,6:00 PM

NACON ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF RELEASE

OF ITS 2025/2026 SALES AND FULL-YEAR 2025/2026 RESULTS

Lesquin, April 16, 2026 – Nacon (the "Company") (ISIN code FR0013482791) announces that the release of its 2025/2026 sales and full-year 2025/2026 results is postponed.

The release of the 2025/2026 sales, originally scheduled for 27 April 2026, is postponed to 18 May 2026.

The release of the full-year results, originally scheduled for 1 June 2026, is postponed to 20 July 2026 after market close.

The 2026/2027 first quarter sales will also be released on July 20, 2026.

2025/2026 Sales Monday, May 18, 2026 2025/2026 Full-year Results

2026/2027 First Quarter Sales Monday, July 20, 2026

(after market close)

Furthermore, the Company reminds that, as indicated in its press release dated March 3, 2026, it announced the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings (“redressement judiciaire”) for its benefit with the Lille Metropole Commercial Court. The Company will keep the market informed as the situation evolves and as the procedure progresses.

Next press release:

2025/2026 sales: 18 May 2026 (after market close)





ABOUT NACON







IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M







OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M







WORKFORCE

More than 1 000 employees











INTERNATIONAL

25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT: nacon@havas.com









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