The Societies Launch Workforce Development Campaign to Engage Next Generation of Scientists

MADISON, WI, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) and Soil Science Society of America (SSSA), collectively known as the Societies, have launched the Dig In, Do Good workforce development campaign to increase enrollment in agronomy, crop and soil science programs at post-secondary institutions across the United States.



The initiative provides resources to help college-bound high school students, as well as undecided first- and second-year college students, explore meaningful, purpose-driven career opportunities. Demand for agricultural scientists is projected to grow by 6 percent from 2024 to 2034 (Bureau of Labor Statistics), yet only 16 percent of high school seniors express interest in pursuing a STEM career (CodeWizardHQ) – highlighting a critical gap the campaign aims to address.



“Strengthening the future of the agricultural and natural resource sciences starts with building a skilled and passionate workforce,” said Jim Cudahy, CEO of the Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies (ACSESS). “The Dig In, Do Good initiative is an investment in that future—connecting students to purpose-driven careers that feed communities, protect our natural resources and shape a more sustainable future.”



At the center of the campaign is a mobile-first website offering helpful career resources for students, school counselors and teachers. Resources include:



Career profiles detailing real-world roles, including job outlook, salary insights and more, to help students connect pathways to future possibilities.

detailing real-world roles, including job outlook, salary insights and more, to help students connect pathways to future possibilities. Interactive career quiz that matches users’ interests and strengths with potential roles to guide conversations and planning.

that matches users’ interests and strengths with potential roles to guide conversations and planning. College database linking students with strong agronomic-related programs aligned with their career goals.

linking students with strong agronomic-related programs aligned with their career goals. Resources page for teachers and counselors to enhance classroom learning and support students exploring potential career opportunities.





“Encouraging students to explore careers in agronomy, crop and soil science is critical to tackling global challenges,” said Dr. Wade Thomason, President of ASA. “The Dig In, Do Good campaign provides the real-world knowledge students need to guide them to impactful career pathways.”



Visit www.digindogood.com to learn more about the campaign.



The Alliance of Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science Societies (ACSESS) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing management and administrative support services to its founding members: the American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), and Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). The headquarters office for these international Societies is based in Madison, WI. The Dig In, Do Good workforce development campaign, a collaboration of ACSESS, is designed to increase enrollment in agronomy, crop, and soil science programs at postsecondary institutions across the United States while raising awareness of these fields as dynamic and rewarding careers.



Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Agricultural and Food Scientists, 2025, www.bls.gov/ooh/life-physical-and-social-science/agricultural-and-food-scientists.htm.

CodeWizardHQ, The Ultimate List of STEM Statistics 2025, 2025, www.codewizardshq.com/stem-statistics/.

Contact Info



Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies (ACSESS)

+1 608-273-8080

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