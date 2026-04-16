Virginia Credit Union Donates $120,000 to Support Nonprofits and Community Organizations in Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Virginia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union (VACU) has donated $120,000 during the first quarter of 2026 to support the work of 16 nonprofits and community organizations serving residents across the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, and Lynchburg.

The donations reflect the credit union's strategic focus on areas that most closely align with its mission as a trusted community partner: children's health and wellness, community well-being, and food security.

"We have deep roots in these communities, and our commitment to the people, organizations, and causes that make them stronger is one we take seriously," said Tim Rowe, VACU’s Western Region Market President. “We are privileged to support partners who are doing remarkable work — addressing hunger, expanding access to health care and mental health services, empowering families, and opening doors for children and young people. Supporting that work is central to who we are as an organization."

Among the largest and most notable donations is a $20,000 gift to Roanoke-based Total Action for Progress (TAP) to support the Breakthrough Fund — an initiative designed to help families participating in TAP's employment and training programs overcome unexpected financial emergencies that could jeopardize their continued participation. The fund will provide timely support to an estimated 24 families enrolled in TAP's Whole Family program, addressing critical gaps created by sudden expenses such as emergency car repairs, childcare needs, or medical costs.

"We see the Breakthrough Fund as serving two critical needs — supporting families as they work to build better futures and protecting the investment of time and resources TAP has already made in these families," said Rowe. "We know that even small financial hurdles at critical moments can prevent families from succeeding in TAP's life-changing education and training programs. This fund will offer a helping hand when it’s needed most."

“What set Virginia Credit Union apart from the beginning was their disciplined focus on impact. Rather than pursuing something easy or symbolic, they challenged us to identify where an investment could drive meaningful, long-term change for families and the region,” said TAP President and CEO Angela Penn. “That combination of clear vision, thoughtful collaboration, and a willingness to push for greater outcomes is the hallmark of a truly strategic partner.”

In addition, the credit union partnered with the Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams to generate a $10,000 donation for Roanoke-based Carilion Children's Hospital — part of VACU's longstanding "VACU Assists" initiative, through which the credit union donates to children's hospitals for every assist recorded by its partner teams during the regular season. During the past decade, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division have donated more than $463,000 to Carilion Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The credit union also donated $22,500 to combat hunger and food insecurity across Southwest and Central Virginia, with gifts to Feeding Southwest Virginia, Lynchburg Daily Bread, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Among the recent highlights of VACU’s food security work is the expansion of the credit union’s popular Strikeout Hunger initiative, which now features partnerships with Minor League Baseball teams in Salem, Lynchburg, Pulaski, and Fredericksburg. Through Strikeout Hunger, the credit union donates to local food security organizations based on the number of strikeouts recorded by its partner teams’ pitchers.

The following received support from VACU during the first quarter of 2026:

Children's Health and Wellness

- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia — $2,500

- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — $5,000

- Carilion Children's Hospital — $10,000

Community Well-Being

- Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House) — $5,000

- Family Service of Roanoke Valley — $5,000

- The Grove on Patterson — $5,000

- HumanKind at the EnVision Center (Ways to Work program) — $5,000

- Virginia Western Community College at the EnVision Center — $10,000

- EnVision Center (City of Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority) — $5,000

- Bradley Free Clinic — $5,000

- Huddle Up Moms — $5,000

- Total Action for Progress (Breakthrough Fund) — $20,000

- HumanKind (Early Head Start, Lynchburg) — $10,000

- YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, Gainsboro location (Roanoke) — $5,000

Food Security

- Feeding Southwest Virginia — $15,000

- Lynchburg Daily Bread — $2,500

- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank — $5,000

These partnerships build on VACU’s extensive community engagement efforts, which included more than $1.5 million in charitable contributions to over 50 organizations in 2025. VACU staff also volunteered 2,100 hours of community service to partner nonprofits and schools, while its financial education team reached more than 130,000 individuals last year with personal finance lessons and resources. Learn more here – vacu.org/community.

Last month, VACU announced a 10-year, $2.5 million gift to Radford University to establish the Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center, a new campus-based hub designed to advance financial well-being and personal finance education for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and residents across the New River and Roanoke valleys.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

Attachments