Doble Engineering and Megger Unite to Shape the Future of Electrical Asset Management

Dover, KENT, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the most respected brands in the electrical industry, Doble Engineering and Megger, have announced their strategic merger under the umbrella of ESCO Technologies Inc. Together, these brands bring an unrivalled reputation of innovation, expertise, and trust by their customers to deliver a unified platform for holistic electrical asset management on a global scale. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next six to nine months.

Doble Engineering and Megger Unite

This merger represents the integration of extensive and complementary portfolios and capabilities combining advanced offline test equipment and data, continuous online monitoring, and engineering analytics. The new entity creates a cohesive ecosystem that offers a single source of truth for predictive, condition-based maintenance, setting new benchmarks for operational resilience.

By uniting their diverse strengths, the merged organisation delivers true end-to-end asset lifecycle visibility. Megger’s long-standing focus on portable offline test equipment and multi-asset field instrumentation, supporting everything from factory acceptance testing to periodic maintenance as well as its acclaimed Asset Lifecycle Management Software Platform, opens up opportunities to connect with Doble’s leading offerings in substation testing, condition monitoring, diagnostics, laboratory analytics, and engineering services.

Customers will benefit from this unified approach, gaining access to a comprehensive suite that transforms fragmented data points into actionable insights. Asset owners will realise both enhanced investment planning and significant risk reduction as improved asset health indicators drive more reliable, efficient operations and mitigate unplanned outages across their networks.

The combined company’s monitoring and analytics solutions are engineered to go beyond current industry standards. A heightened focus on safety and operational excellence ensures teams and infrastructure remain protected through early warning systems and proactive strategies.

About Doble

We envision a future where every electrical power system is safe, secure and reliable. Our mission is to equip electrical power system asset owners and operators with the means, knowledge, and insights to meet the increasing demands of this rapidly changing world. That's why Doble is the world's most trusted brand in electrical diagnostics. We provide energy system engineers with the tools, insights, and confidence to anticipate and overcome tomorrow's power demands today.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE).

www.doble.com

About Megger

Megger is a global leader in delivering precise solutions designed to safeguard the safety, reliability, and efficiency of power and water networks. Through advanced testing, monitoring, software, and expert support, Megger enables customers to protect critical infrastructure and deliver reliable energy to communities and businesses worldwide.

Driven by a commitment to collaboration, consistency, confidence, customer relevance, and creativity, Megger exceeds international safety standards, ensures consistent long-term reliability, and turns complex data into actionable insights. Serving industries such as utilities, renewables, transportation, data centres, and OEMs, Megger addresses requirements for compliance, asset health, and operational resilience.

www.megger.com

Press Inquiries

Amanda Kinbrum

amanda [at] freshb2b.co.uk