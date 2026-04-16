Nail It San Francisco Introduces Advanced Russian Manicure Techniques and Expands Precision Nail Care Services in San Francisco

San Francisco, CALIFORNIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nail It San Francisco, a modern nail studio specializing in advanced manicure and pedicure techniques, today announced the expansion of its precision nail care services, with a strong focus on Russian manicure techniques, hard gel extensions, and customized nail design.

Russian Manicure in San Francisco, California

Located in the heart of San Francisco, Nail It was founded with a commitment to detail, safety, and long-term nail health. As demand grows for more refined and durable nail care methods, the studio is positioning itself as a destination for clients seeking a higher standard of manicure and pedicure services.

“At Nail It, we believe a manicure is not just a beauty routine - it’s a technical process that requires precision, knowledge, and respect for natural nail structure,” said Irina Evglevska, founder of Nail It San Francisco. “Our goal is to combine advanced techniques like E-file Russian manicures with a personalized approach, so every client leaves with results that are both beautiful and long-lasting.”

Elevating Nail Care Through Advanced Techniques

Russian manicure, known for its meticulous cuticle work and use of electric file (E-file) technology, has become increasingly popular among clients looking for clean finishes and extended wear. Nail It integrates this technique with strict hygiene standards and customized service protocols.

Key areas of specialization at Nail It include:

Russian Manicure Techniques: Precision cuticle work using E-file technology for clean, long-lasting results

Hard Gel Extensions: Durable, sculpted nail enhancements designed for strength and natural appearance

Custom Nail Art: Personalized designs tailored to individual style preferences

Pedicure Services: Comprehensive foot care focused on both aesthetics and comfort





A Foundation Built on Experience and Education

At the core of Nail It San Francisco is founder Irina Evglevska, a master nail technician with more than two decades of experience in the beauty industry. Her background includes extensive hands-on practice, advanced training, and a deep focus on evolving nail care techniques.

In addition to client services, Irina has spent the past five years training aspiring nail technicians, sharing professional methods and industry standards with students entering the field.

“Education is a natural extension of our work,” Evglevska added. “By teaching the next generation of nail professionals, we’re helping raise the overall standard of nail care, not just in San Francisco, but across the industry.”

Meeting the Demand for Precision Nail Services in San Francisco

As clients increasingly seek specialized nail care services that go beyond traditional salon offerings, Nail It aims to bridge the gap between beauty and technical expertise. The studio’s approach emphasizes consistency, hygiene, and tailored solutions for each client.

With a growing client base and a focus on advanced techniques, Nail It continues to develop its service offerings to meet the expectations of modern consumers in San Francisco.

Nail It salon in San Francisco, California

About Nail It

Nail It San Francisco is a modern nail studio offering professional manicure, pedicure, and custom nail design services. Specializing in advanced techniques such as Russian manicure and hard gel extensions, the studio combines technical precision with a personalized approach to nail care. Founded by expert nail technician Irina Evglevska, Nail It serves clients throughout San Francisco with a focus on quality, comfort, and attention to detail.

Press Inquiries

Irina Evglevska

evglevskairina [at] gmail.com

(650) 541-6986

https://nailit.studio/

16 Jessie St, San Francisco, CA 94105