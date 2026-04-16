Wake Radiology "Steps Up to the Plate" for Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure

Raleigh, N.C., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, is proud to announce its continued support for Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, by sponsoring the upcoming 2026 Komen Triangle Race for the Cure on Saturday, April 25, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham. ​The practice marks its 12th year as a sponsor, raising more than $145,000 to support breast cancer research and patient care.

In addition to sponsorship, Wake Radiology physicians, employees, family members, breast cancer survivors and friends participate in the 5K race. This year’s team, the Wake Radiology Pink Diamond All-Stars, takes inspiration from the race venue’s baseball stadium and encourages women to “Step Up to the Plate” and get screened for breast cancer.

According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), mammograms reduce deaths due to breast cancer by 40 percent , serving as a woman’s best defense against breast cancer. The five-year survival rate for women diagnosed with Stage I or Stage II breast cancer is upwards of 90 percent, according to Susan G. Komen .

“We are honored to support Susan G. Komen and reaffirm our commitment to the health of our community,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner of Wake Radiology. “Our subspecialty-trained radiologists and compassionate staff understand that when it comes to identifying and treating breast cancer, every second matters. By combining our clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology across our many Triangle locations, we are ensuring that life-saving early detection is not only easily accessible, but delivered with the personalized care every woman deserves.”

Wake Radiology continues to set the standard for care in the region. Following significant growth in 2025 , the practice operates 11 breast imaging locations, more than any other provider in the area, and each is designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) by the ACR, the highest accreditation available in breast imaging. Wake Radiology also offers two comprehensive breast imaging centers, the Cary Breast Care Center and Raleigh Breast Care Center , which are focused exclusively on providing specialized breast imaging and procedures.

Along with screening and diagnostic mammography, Wake Radiology also offers breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, breast MRI and fast breast MRI. Fast breast MRI is a cost-effective supplemental screening option for women with dense breast tissue and for those seeking a more proactive approach to breast health.

Race attendees can learn more about Wake Radiology’s service offerings at their booth on race day. Wake Radiology will also be offering the chance to win two gift bags featuring gift cards, North Carolina Courage game tickets and more.

To register for the race or donate to Wake Radiology’s team, visit wakerad.com/race. To learn more about Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex or to schedule your mammogram, go to https://www.wakerad.com/mammogram/.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density, Mammography and Mobile PET CT across 13 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com