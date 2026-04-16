Premier Truck Rental (PTR) Places in NAFA’s Top 100 Fleets Competition for Fourth Consecutive Year

Fort Wayne, IN, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental has been named a National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) Top 100 Fleet award recipient for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition highlights PTR’s continued commitment to running one of the most efficient and well-managed commercial fleets in the country, with the award honoring top-performing commercial fleets across the United States.

As a part of the selection process, PTR completed an in-depth application that was reviewed against ten key areas of fleet performance, including accountability, asset management, business management, financial management, use of technology and information, maintenance management, professional development, risk management, fuel management and sustainability.

“We are proud to be recognized by NAFA as a Top 100 Commercial Fleet for the fourth year in a row,” said Jason Gold, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Truck Rental. “This award reflects the commitment of our team through being dedicated to our customers, reimagining daily, leading with integrity, valuing people first and executing with ownership.”

Premier Truck Rental remains committed to delivering high-quality, customized rental solutions to customers nationwide, with this recognition further underscoring that commitment.

Open to both public and private sector fleets across North America, the NAFA Top 100 Fleet Award involves a rigorous and highly competitive selection process. Being named among this group recognizes a fleet as one of the best in the nation and is a meaningful accomplishment.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability, treating your fleet challenges like our own. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America four consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. With a mission to equip the industries that build, move, and power the nation, we’re setting a new standard in rentals that fuels growth, empowers people, and reshapes infrastructure.

About NAFA

The National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in fleet management. The organization provides education, networking, and advocacy opportunities for fleet professionals across North America. For more information, visit nafa.org.

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