Bennett Mobile Truck Repair Reached Over 40 Five-Star Reviews: Reducing Downtime and Keeping Diesel Fleets Rolling Across South Georgia

Hahira, GA , April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennett Mobile Truck Repair, a mobile diesel repair company based in Hahira, Georgia, has marked a series of operational milestones since its founding in 2020, including more than 200 customers served, over 500 service calls completed, more than 40 five-star reviews on Google Maps, and expansion across four South Georgia counties; Lowndes, Cook, Tift, and Thomas.

Founded by diesel mechanic Adam Bennett, the company provides on-site diagnostics and repair directly to stranded drivers and fleet operators, eliminating the need to tow vehicles to a shop and reducing costly downtime. According to the American Trucking Associations, unplanned truck downtime can cost operators hundreds to thousands of dollars per day, making rapid on-site response a critical operational factor for commercial drivers and fleet managers.



Bennett Mobile Truck Repair

According to BrightLocal's consumer research, 33% of consumers expect businesses to have a minimum of 20 to 49 reviews before placing their trust in them. Bennett Mobile Truck Repair has surpassed that threshold, accumulating more than 40 five-star Google reviews since 2020, with customers consistently citing response time and diagnostic accuracy as standout strengths.

In one documented account, a driver who had been stranded for nearly three days and had worked with multiple mechanics noted that Bennett correctly diagnosed and resolved the issue on the same visit, describing the repair as handled "expeditiously."

Adam Bennett describes the company's founding philosophy:

"When I started this company in 2020, the goal was straightforward, bring professional diesel repair directly to drivers and fleet operators who cannot afford to wait. Over 5,000 service calls later, that approach continues to drive everything we do across Lowndes, Cook, Tift, Colquitt, and Thomas counties."

— Adam Bennett, Owner, Bennett Mobile Truck Repair

Looking ahead, Bennett Mobile Truck Repair has announced plans to add a second mobile truck and tire repair unit to its fleet within the next six months. The expansion is designed to increase service capacity and reduce response times as demand from owner-operators and fleet managers across South Georgia continues to grow.

Bennett Mobile Truck Repair currently serves commercial truck drivers, owner-operators, and diesel fleet managers within a 60-mile radius of Hahira, Georgia.

About Bennett Mobile Truck Repair

Bennett Mobile Truck Repair is a mobile diesel repair company founded in 2020 by Adam Bennett and based in Hahira, Georgia. Specializing in on-site diagnostics and repair for trucks and diesel fleets, the company serves customers across Lowndes, Cook, Tift, Colquitt, and Thomas counties, bringing professional and dependable service directly to the driver.

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Media Contact

Adam Bennett

Bennett Mobile Truck Repair

304 River Trace Rd, Hahira, GA 31632

support@bennettmobiletruckrepair.com

https://bennettmobiletruckrepair.com/

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