SupplySide Connect New Jersey 2026 Advances Health and Wellness Through Industry Connections and Curated Education

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ SupplySide Connect New Jersey, the East Coast tradeshow dedicated to innovation and sourcing in the supplement, food, and beverage industries, concluded two days of exhibition and education. The event served as a platform for fostering in-depth connections among industry professionals and experts, while spotlighting critical topics such as women’s and men’s health, longevity and healthy aging, cognitive function, gut health, and more. KSM-66 Ashwagandha & SRI-81 Shatavari returned as the flagship sponsor of SupplySide Connect New Jersey.





Rising Demand for Health

As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and demand greater transparency, SupplySide Connect New Jersey remains a pivotal event for companies striving to meet these expectations. The event serves as a hub for discovering the resources, innovations, and connections needed to create better, more accessible, and highly personalized products. Bringing together a dynamic cross-section of the health and wellness industry, SupplySide Connect New Jersey empowers businesses to stay ahead of evolving consumer demands and drive meaningful advancements in the marketplace.

Showcasing Innovation Across Supplement, Food, and Beverage

The expo hall featured 260+ exhibiting companies, offering a comprehensive representation of the supplement, food, and beverage industries. Exhibitors spanned an array of categories, including contract manufacturers and service providers, analytical laboratories, equipment suppliers, industry associations, ingredient suppliers, and packaging material providers. Attendees had the opportunity to explore thousands of cutting-edge products, services, and innovations, highlighting advancements across the entire industry spectrum. From ingredients and equipment to sustainable packaging solutions and expert analytical services, the expo hall provided a dynamic environment for discovering the latest trends and technologies driving the industry forward.





Timely Conversations on Critical Topics

With the evolving landscape of regulations surrounding flavoring, colors, and labeling, SupplySide Connect New Jersey’s education sessions offered invaluable insights to help manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers navigate these changes and stay ahead in the competitive market. The opening session provided a comprehensive overview, translating market data, regulatory updates, and industry analysis into actionable strategies for brands to shape their 2026 plans and beyond. Featuring expert insights from executives at SPINS, Baker Donelson, and Maypro, the session served as a dynamic platform for identifying emerging opportunities and leveraging them for growth.

Following the session, attendees participated in the Supplement Trend Mixer, a unique networking event designed to foster conversations with industry insiders, spark innovative ideas, and provide exclusive access to SPINS’ latest trends report. Additional topics explored during the event included supplement trends, flavor innovations, regulatory compliance, food and beverage developments, sports nutrition, weight management, functional foods with health-enhancing ingredients, and supply chain management. These discussions empowered attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly changing industry.





Welcoming Newcomers to the Industry

Speed networking in the SupplySide Connect Hub created an engaging forum for organic conversations, fostering meaningful connections and facilitating discovery throughout the event. The session, “Accelerating Newcomers in the Industry”, designed to support the integration of newcomers into the industry, provided a space for introductions, knowledge-sharing, and education, empowering participants to build relationships and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and opportunities shaping the sector.

Unlocking Global Opportunities

SupplySide Connect New Jersey unveiled the Circle H Mixer, an exclusive session titled "Unlocking Growth with the Globally Branded Halal Certification." In collaboration with Circle H, a renowned international Halal certifier, the mixer provided attendees with valuable insights into the Halal certification process and its wide-ranging benefits. This unique opportunity highlighted how partnering with Circle H can help businesses elevate operations and successfully expand into thriving global markets.

“As consumer demand for healthier lifestyles continues to grow globally, it is more important than ever for businesses to adapt, innovate, and lead the way in delivering solutions that meet these evolving expectations,” shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. “SupplySide Connect New Jersey provides the backdrop for these critical conversations and product discovery.”

World Class Attendance

Notable names like ADM, Bayer Consumer Health, Brenntag, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., dsm-firmenich, Himalayan Salt Company, Kraft Heinz, L’Oreal, Nestlé Health Science, and VITAMIN SHOPPE, all attended to discover new products and connections that will eventually reach the hands of consumers through retail stores and channels worldwide.

Next SupplySide Connect Events

SupplySide Connect New Jersey will return in 2028.

SupplySide Connect will take place in 2027 with two new locations including SupplySide Connect Utah, April 7-8, 2027, at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, Utah and SupplySide Connect Madison, June 8-9, 2027, at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

For more information, please visit www.utah.supplysideconnect.com and www.madison.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

supplysidepr@informa.com

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