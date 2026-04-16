New National Platform Launches to Bridge the Gap in Bereavement Care: Introducing GriefSupportDirectory.com

New York, NY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Grief Angels Inc, a leader in providing technology-driven online grief support, has announced the launch of its comprehensive National Grief Support Directory. This groundbreaking directory, GriefSupportDirectory.com, features over 20,000 resources, making it one of the most extensive collections available for individuals seeking grief support across the nation.

GriefSupportDirectory.com

Recognized as one of the "13 Best Mental Health Resources of 2025" by Everyday Health and acknowledged by BetterHelp.com as "One of the Best Online Grief Support Groups," My Grief Angels Inc continues to innovate in the field of digital grief support. In an era where finding mental health support can feel as overwhelming as the loss itself, the new comprehensive platform is designed to be the definitive digital compass for individuals, families, and communities navigating the complexities of loss, offering a streamlined path to grief support and mental health service providers across the United States.

Solving the Search for Support

According to recent mental health statistics, millions of Americans experience significant loss annually, yet many struggle to find bereavement support groups or specialized counseling that fits their specific needs. GriefSupportDirectory.com addresses this critical gap by debuting with a database of over 20,000 listings.

“Grief is deeply personal and often isolating. Finding the right help shouldn't be an additional burden,” said a spokesperson for the initiative. “We’ve built this directory to simplify the search for healing—whether someone is looking for grief counseling near them or a specialized online peer support community.”

Key Features & Benefits

The platform is engineered for both the person in need and the professional providing care:

For Individuals & Families: A free, user-friendly search engine to filter by location, support type (e.g., child loss, spouse loss, anticipatory grief), and format (in-person or telehealth).

A free, user-friendly search engine to filter by location, support type (e.g., child loss, spouse loss, anticipatory grief), and format (in-person or telehealth). For Providers: A free listing opportunity for licensed therapists, non-profits, and support organizations to increase their visibility and connect with those who need them most.

A for licensed therapists, non-profits, and support organizations to increase their visibility and connect with those who need them most. Comprehensive Scope: Access to everything from grief counselors and licensed clinical counseling to informal peer-led circles.

Empowering the Care Community

Beyond serving those in mourning, GriefSupportDirectory.com acts as a vital tool for the mental health community. By clicking the “Join the Directory” button on the homepage, organizations can list their services at no cost. This open-access model ensures that even small, local non-profits gain visibility as national networks, creating a truly inclusive ecosystem of care.

About GriefSupportDirectory.com

GriefSupportDirectory.com is a national resource hub dedicated to making compassionate care more discoverable. By centralizing mental health resources for loss and bereavement, the platform aims to ensure that no one has to navigate their darkest moments alone.

Find support or list your services today at GriefSupportDirectory.com.

Grief Support Directory Logo

About My Grief Angels Inc

My Grief Angels Productions is the publishing and film production arm of My Grief Angels Inc. Recently selected as one of the "13 Best Mental Health Resources of 2025" by Everyday Health (December 2025) and recognized by BetterHelp.com as "One of the Best Online Grief Support Groups" (August 2022), My Grief Angels Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity providing free, technology-driven online grief support worldwide. Its services include weekly peer-led virtual groups by type of loss, "Grieving @ Holidays" sessions on major holidays, and free access to UGrief: University of Grief (UGrief.com) - the largest collection of online grief courses. My Grief Angels also offers an online chat community and digital resources. The organization holds both the Top-Rated GreatNonprofits Seal and Candid Platinum Seal for excellence and transparency.

Press Inquiries

Paul Carbonell

contact [at] MyGriefAngels.org

4438508033

https://www.mygriefangels.org/

MyGriefAngels.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ew6HaYcs7Z0