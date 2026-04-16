Atlas One Capital Corporation Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Toronto, Ontario, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas One Capital Corporation (TSXV: ACAP.P) (the “Corporation” or “Atlas One”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting (" SAR ") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations .

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Contact:

David Rosenkrantz, CEO

+1 (416) 486-9800