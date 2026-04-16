WEINBERG FOUNDATION APPOINTS MARIA CANCIAN TO BOARD; NIMROD GOOR NAMED NEXT CHAIR

Baltimore, MD, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation today announced the appointment of Maria Cancian to its Board of Directors and the three-year term of Trustee Nimrod Goor as its next board chair.

Cancian, a professor and former dean at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, brings extensive experience in family economic well-being. Along with Cancian and Goor, the Foundation’s five-member board includes Margery Bronster, Robert T. Kelly Jr., and Paula Pretlow. The board guides the Foundation’s charitable giving of $150 million annually to nonprofits in the United States and Israel striving to fight poverty and build strong, vibrant communities.

A nationally recognized public policy scholar, Cancian has led influential research and policy efforts focused on economic security and effective public systems. She previously directed the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and served in senior roles at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Cancian holds degrees in sociology and economics from Swarthmore College and the University of Michigan and is a member of multiple national academies.

“I look forward to supporting the Foundation’s important work combating poverty and empowering community resilience, especially in these challenging times,” Cancian said.

“Maria brings a profound understanding of how public systems shape people’s ability to achieve stability,” said Rachel Garbow Monroe, president and CEO of the Weinberg Foundation. “Her insight will build on the strong programmatic contributions of Gordon Berlin, who recently concluded his board term after eight years of exceptional service.”

Goor will succeed Paula Pretlow as chair, effective July 16, 2026. A trustee since 2019, Goor will become the Foundation’s first Israeli board chair. His appointment reflects Weinberg’s long-standing commitment to its work in Israel.

Goor is a founding partner at Helios Energy Investments, Israel’s largest private equity fund focused on renewable energy. He previously held leadership roles in technology and aerospace companies in the United States and Israel and serves on the board of the Shalom Hartman Institute.

“I look forward to guiding the Foundation during a time of global uncertainty and rapid technological change,” Goor said. “These shifts are already affecting people experiencing poverty and the organizations that help them.”

Pretlow, who has served on the board since 2018 and as chair since 2023, will continue as a trustee. During her leadership, the Foundation responded to major crises including the Maui wildfires and the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel in 2023.

“As I transition from the role of chair, I am proud of how the Foundation has met extraordinary community needs while maintaining a clear long-term, strategic focus,” Pretlow said. “I am confident Nimrod’s strong, steady leadership and deep understanding of the Foundation will serve it well as we continue to navigate current and future challenges.”

Pretlow is a former senior vice president of investment management firm The Capital Group and serves on several U.S. philanthropic and corporate boards. She is recognized for her leadership and her commitment to strengthening communities.

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation fights poverty and builds strong, vibrant communities where everyone can thrive. Collaborating closely with the Jewish and broader community, the Foundation provides grants to nonprofits in the United States and Israel that help people secure safe and affordable housing; lead healthy lives; obtain and keep good jobs; engage in high-quality educational and developmental opportunities; and, later in life, remain independent and age with dignity. Learn more at www.hjweinbergfoundation.org.

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