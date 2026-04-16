U.S. Lubricants Acquires Pack Logix, Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities and Capacity

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lubricants has acquired Pack Logix, a turnkey packaging leader, in a strategic move. This transaction positions U.S. Lubricants to deliver superior toll blending and packaging solutions backed by greater capacity, technical expertise, and rigorous quality standards.

Customers with toll blending and packaging needs will benefit from faster turnaround times, increased flexibility, and access to advanced packaging technologies. The expanded offerings provide more packaging sizes, custom formulations, and streamlined supply chain support for timely delivery and quality. With unified teams and vertical integration, customers enjoy reduced lead times and tailored programs, from specialty lubricants to private-label options.

Adam Puzach, who served as President of Pack Logix at the time of the acquisition, joins U.S. Lubricants as Vice President and General Manager – Packaging and Operations, along with 36 Pack Logix team members. This experienced group will support a smooth integration and uphold high standards of service and innovation.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in delivering exceptional value and expanded options to our customers,” said James Williams, President of U.S. Lubricants. “By combining our strengths and maintaining seamless continuity, we’re able to offer more flexible and comprehensive offerings and enhanced aftermarket fluid programs.”

“We’re excited to join the U.S. Lubricants team and bring our expertise to a broader range of customers,” said Adam Puzach, former President of Pack Logix. “Together, we will further elevate quality, flexibility, and service, giving our partners even greater confidence in their packaging and blending solutions.”

Over the next year, Pack Logix will be systematically integrated, with no changes to current operations to ensure uninterrupted service. Tyler Milbach, Director of Supply Chain and Product Management, commented, “This integration will strengthen our supply chain efficiency and further enhance service reliability for our customers. We’re committed to maintaining seamless operations while delivering even more value through our expanded capabilities.”

As regulatory demands and custom solution needs grow, this acquisition equips U.S. Lubricants to act as a forward-thinking partner for businesses nationwide. To learn how this partnership can support your packaging and blending needs, visit uslube.com or contact your U.S. Lubricants representative.

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About U.S. Lubricants:

About U.S. Lubricants U.S. Lubricants brings 50 years of experience delivering automotive, commercial and industrial fluids. The company combines authorized distribution of top‑tier brands with the manufacturing of its proprietary THRIVE® lubricants, supported by in‑house blending and in‑house packaging capabilities. Moving nearly 14 million gallons annually through an integrated regional and national network, U.S. Lubricants helps customers maximize performance, efficiency, and supply continuity. Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, U.S. Lubricants is a U.S. Venture company committed to finding a better way for its customers and communities.

About U.S. Venture:

For 75 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy®, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

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