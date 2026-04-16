Survey of Correctional Facility Staff: Monthly Opioid Treatment Shot May Help Reduce Medication Misuse

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced results from a national survey published in the Journal of Correctional Health Care showing that correctional leaders identify staffing and coordination gaps as key barriers to reducing diversion of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and recognized long-acting injectable (LAI) buprenorphine as a strategy to help mitigate diversion and improve treatment in jail and prison settings.

The cross-sectional survey included responses from 180 correctional professionals across U.S. jail and prison facilities. Among respondents, a strong majority — 88% of those working in jails and 87% in prisons — reported that LAI buprenorphine could help reduce MOUD diversion within their facilities.

“As national policy attention turns toward strengthening long‑term recovery, these key insights highlight how treatment models that simplify delivery can strengthen MOUD implementation in criminal justice settings,” said Vanessa Procter, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Indivior. “LAI buprenorphine can reduce logistical burden, support adherence, and help criminal justice settings expand access while addressing diversion risk.”

Beyond diversion concerns, respondents identified structural barriers to effective implementation of MOUD programs, including inadequate medical and custody staffing, limited coordination between custody and health services, and operational challenges related to medication administration and monitoring.

“From a systems perspective, treatment approaches that reduce complexity while maintaining evidence-based care have the potential to support both patient access and institutional operations,” said Christian Heidbreder, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior. “These key insights reinforce long-acting injectable buprenorphine as a viable implementation strategy supported by the care team.”

Respondents recognized that LAI buprenorphine may help reduce diversion, but they also noted that cost and limited access remain significant barriers. These key insights highlight the need for policies and funding strategies that strengthen staffing capacity, enhance care coordination, and ensure sustainable MOUD delivery during incarceration and throughout reentry into the community.

This survey was funded by Indivior and conducted in partnership with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). Respondents are from a sample of individuals registered with the NCCHC and may not be generalizable across the United States. The full survey results and limitations are available here.

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior .

For Further Information

Investors:

Jason Thompson Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 804-402-7123

E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com