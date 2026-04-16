AM Best Upgrades SiriusPoint’s Operating Subsidiaries to ‘A’ (Excellent)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (“ICR”) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent), and the Long-Term ICR to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of SiriusPoint and its operating subsidiaries (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

These ratings reflect SiriusPoint’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The upgrade comes two months after Fitch Ratings upgraded its Insurer Financial Strength rating of SiriusPoint’s operating subsidiaries to 'A' (Strong) from 'A-'.

AM Best cited SiriusPoint’s disciplined underwriting and prudent capital management, underscoring the Company’s ability to absorb volatility across underwriting cycles. The affirmation reflects the continued execution of SiriusPoint’s focused underwriting strategy and its deliberate approach to capital deployment.

“The ratings upgrade reflects SiriusPoint’s improved balance sheet strength fundamentals following actions taken by management including de-risking of the company’s investment portfolio, reduction in its catastrophe exposure, and streamlining of its ownership structure,” said AM Best.

“AM Best expects that SiriusPoint will maintain its risk-adjusted capitalisation comfortably at the strongest level, as measured by AM Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by prudent capital management, effective underwriting exposure management and positive operating results.”

SiriusPoint’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which was at the strongest level at year-end 2025, as measured by BCAR.

AM Best expects SiriusPoint’s prospective underwriting results to remain profitable with reduced volatility as its management continues to rebalance the business mix away from catastrophe-exposed property business and toward less volatile accident and health and specialty lines of business.

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said: “We are delighted with the upgrade from AM Best, which comes hard on the heels of Fitch’s upgrade earlier this year. These ratings actions reflect the progress the Company has made and further reinforce the overall strength of the business. We remain focused on building on this momentum.”

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best and Fitch, A- from S&P, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011