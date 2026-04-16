New Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Kidney Research

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kidney Foundation of Canada is excited to announce a new research partnership with the Hyatt Family Foundation to support innovation in kidney care. Each organization has committed $300,000 in matched funds to a combined $600,000 for the creation of a new research grant opportunity.

The new initiative –The Hyatt Family-Kidney Foundation Award for Kidney health innovation - will support bold, ambitious, and transformative research aimed at delaying or precluding the requirement for dialysis, significantly improving dialysis treatment and/or transplantation for people living with kidney disease.

“We believe that bold, visionary research has the power to fundamentally rewrite the future of kidney health,” said Vanessa Hyatt, Chief Executive Officer of the Hyatt Family Foundation. “We are proud to partner with the Kidney Foundation of Canada to fuel the next generation of breakthrough ideas. By investing in research aimed at reducing the burden of dialysis or improving transplant, we are championing transformative innovation that seeks to improve outcomes for patients and their families. This is precisely the high-impact, meaningful work we set out to support.” – Vanessa Hyatt, Chief Executive Officer of the Hyatt Family Foundation.

Kidney disease affects over 4 million people in Canada, and many patients rely on dialysis or a kidney transplant. While these treatments are lifesaving, they are also physically demanding and life-altering. There remains a critical need for innovative research that can improve how dialysis is delivered, enhance transplant availability, success and longevity, and ultimately transform the experience and long-term health of people living with kidney disease or kidney failure.

Further details about the grant, including eligibility and application guidelines will be announced in the coming months.

“This new partnership will help accelerate high-impact, high-potential ideas that may not otherwise receive funding through traditional research grant programs,” said Leanne Stalker, National Director of Research for The Kidney Foundation. “Through this tremendous opportunity with the Hyatt Family Foundation, we will be able to support larger-scale research projects and teams with the potential to create meaningful change for patients.”

By building strong partnerships with organizations like the Hyatt Family Foundation, The Kidney Foundation can amplify its research investment, create new opportunities for research collaboration, and support work that drives meaningful progress for people living with kidney disease.

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the leading charity committed to eliminating the burden of kidney disease in Canada. The Foundation funds innovative research, advocates for improved access to high quality care, increases public awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and provides education and support to over 4 million Canadians affected by kidney disease. The Foundation's national research program is one of the most important sources of funding for scientists conducting kidney-related research in Canada. For more information, visit www.kidney.ca.

About the Hyatt Family Foundation

The Hyatt Family Foundation is dedicated to driving transformative, lasting change for children, youth, and families. We invest in strategic projects with high-impact potential, specifically advancing medical and healthcare innovation, supporting the long-term success and stability of families, and empowering women and girls through international development. We partner with mission-aligned organizations to scale community-led solutions and foster sustainable impact.

Media Contacts:

Wendy Kudeba

National Director, Marketing and Communications

The Kidney Foundation of Canada

289-329-0757

wendy.kudeba@kidney.ca

Leanne Stalker

National Director, Research

The Kidney Foundation of Canada

226-780-2255

leanne.stalker@kidney.ca