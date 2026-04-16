DSPAI Launches Globally | AI Sleep Monitoring + DeFi Integration Enables Effortless Wealth Growth During Sleep

London, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the application accurately tracks sleep cycles, snoring, heart rate variability, and breathing patterns. It generates comprehensive daily, weekly, and monthly sleep reports and provides personalized improvement recommendations, enabling data-driven sleep optimization and distinguishing itself from traditional sleep tools.

The core innovation of the application lies in the deep integration of AI health monitoring and decentralized finance (DeFi). Once users fall asleep, the DeFi financial module automatically operates in the background. Based on individual risk preferences, assets are allocated to digital asset protocols with high liquidity. The entire process requires no manual intervention, enabling automated management and yield accumulation—turning sleep time into productive asset operation time.





AI Sleep Smart Asset Portfolio (Sample Model)

To meet diverse user participation needs, DSPAI provides multi-tier intelligent asset portfolio solutions based on AI sleep data and asset management models:

Entry Portfolio (DSPAI SleepProfit)

Reference allocation: approximately $100

Duration: 1 day

Example daily return: approximately $3.00

Total return per cycle: approximately $103

Standard Portfolio (AI Sleep Smart Asset Portfolio 5 days)

Reference allocation: approximately $1,000

Duration: 5 days

Example daily return: approximately $14.00

Total return per cycle: approximately $1,070

Advanced Portfolio (AI Sleep Smart Asset Portfolio 20 days)

Reference allocation: approximately $10,000

Duration: 20 days

Example daily return: approximately $200.00

Total return per cycle: approximately $14,000

Premium Portfolio (AI Sleep Smart Asset Portfolio 3 days)

Reference allocation: approximately $100,000

Duration: 3 days

Example daily return: approximately $6,000.00

Total return per cycle: approximately $118,000

Flagship Portfolio (AI Sleep Smart Asset Portfolio 5 days – Advanced)

Reference allocation: approximately $200,000

Duration: 5 days

Example daily return: approximately $14,000.00

Total return per cycle: approximately $270,000

(These returns are sample models, dynamically adjusted based on AI sleep data analysis and market conditions.)

The platform adopts a decentralized and transparent mechanism combined with high-level encryption and AI-driven risk control models to ensure asset security and data privacy. The system supports automated operations and intelligent portfolio rebalancing, reducing user complexity while enhancing overall asset management efficiency.

A DSPAI spokesperson stated: “For modern users seeking health, efficiency, and decentralized financial experiences, we combine AI-powered sleep care with intelligent asset management mechanisms—enabling users to achieve more efficient asset allocation while enjoying high-quality sleep.”

The application supports one-click authorization, end-to-end data encryption, and customizable sleep reminders. It is adaptable to various scenarios such as home and travel, allowing users to view sleep scores, data trends, and asset performance within a unified interface.

About DSPAI

DSPAI is a next-generation Health + DeFi platform focused on integrating AI sleep monitoring with intelligent asset management services. With security, transparency, and user experience at its core, DSPAI helps users optimize sleep while exploring data-driven asset growth opportunities.





Media Contact



Email: info@dspaisleep.com

Website: https://www.dspaisleep.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.