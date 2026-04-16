Aurora, CO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute veterinary, medical, or health advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

This report presents company information about NativeGut's pet digestive support formula, including ingredient composition, product positioning, and commonly referenced claims. The purpose is to provide a structured overview of how the product is described within its category for readers seeking clarity on available information. In this report, the term "effectiveness" refers strictly to how NativeGut's marketing language describes potential outcomes. It does not indicate that the finished product has been clinically proven effective, and no published clinical trial appears to have tested NativeGut as a proprietary finished formula.

If the phrase "egg shell hack" for dogs led to this page, the product most commonly associated with it is NativeGut. The phrase continues to generate strong interest across social media platforms, pet wellness blogs, and supplement discussion forums, particularly among dog owners dealing with recurring digestive issues, low energy, dull coats, or unexplained changes in their pet's behavior or comfort.

NativeGut is a dietary supplement formulated as a daily powder for dogs. It has become one of the products most frequently associated with this phrase. This has led to increased consumer interest in understanding how the product is described and what information is publicly available. These points reflect common areas of consumer interest, including ingredient composition, the basis of the "egg shell hack" concept, and probiotic content per serving relative to what published research has studied.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current NativeGut offer (official NativeGut page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements for pets are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular veterinary care, or professional veterinary guidance. A qualified veterinarian should be consulted before starting any new supplement regimen for a dog.

About This Report

The following sections present product information, ingredient disclosures, and marketing descriptions associated with NativeGut. The content is structured to reflect how the product is positioned within the pet digestive supplement category and to clarify commonly referenced claims based on publicly available materials. Where ingredient-level research from published, peer-reviewed veterinary studies is referenced, it pertains to individual probiotic strains, not to NativeGut's finished proprietary formula, which has not been the subject of a published clinical trial as of this writing.

What Is NativeGut

NativeGut is described by the company as a pet digestive support formula designed for daily use in dogs. The product is sold as a powder supplement with 30 scoops per container, intended to be mixed into a dog's food at mealtime. NativeGut is distributed out of Aurora, Colorado, with payments processed through BuyGoods as the authorized retailer.

The company states that NativeGut is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The label describes the supplement as non-GMO, gluten-free, and 100% natural. The product includes bacon and liver flavoring designed to encourage acceptance by dogs. This is a practical detail worth noting, since many pet supplements fail simply because dogs refuse to eat them.

Each scoop provides a proprietary blend of probiotics totaling 5.75 billion CFU alongside 3 billion CFU of Saccharomyces boulardii, for a combined total of 8.75 billion CFU per serving. The serving size is listed as one scoop (2 grams). The label also lists the product as containing "Clinically Studied Ingredients," a claim addressed in detail later in this report.

The "Egg Shell Hack": What This Phrase Refers To

The phrase "egg shell hack," as used in NativeGut marketing materials, refers to a consumer-facing concept introduced in the product's informational video content. The video sales letter uses the phrase as an engagement hook, building anticipation around a promised reveal of a simple at-home digestive trick for dogs.

The formulation itself, based on the published Supplement Facts panel, is structured as a probiotic-based digestive support powder rather than an eggshell-derived formulation. The ingredient list does not include eggshells, eggshell membrane, or eggshell-derived calcium. The "egg shell hack" is a marketing phrase, not a description of the product's composition.

This is an important distinction for anyone who arrived at this page searching for an actual eggshell-based digestive remedy for dogs. The product behind the marketing is a multi-strain probiotic powder. Eggshell powder does have published nutritional research behind it as a calcium source for dogs, but that research is unrelated to NativeGut's formula.

Understanding this upfront helps focus any product evaluation on what is actually in the formula: the probiotic strain profile and dosing, not the marketing hook.

NativeGut Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The NativeGut Supplement Facts panel lists the following per one-scoop (2 g) serving:

Saccharomyces boulardii: 3 Billion CFU

Proprietary Blend of Probiotics: 5.75 Billion CFU, containing Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium breve, Bacillus subtilis, and Lactobacillus casei.

Other Ingredients: Organic White Rice Flour, Liver Powder, Bacon Flavor, Silicon Dioxide.

The formula is structured around two components: a standalone yeast-based probiotic (S. boulardii at a disclosed 3 billion CFU) and a proprietary blend of seven bacterial probiotic strains sharing a combined 5.75 billion CFU. The separation of S. boulardii from the bacterial blend with its own disclosed CFU count is a positive transparency detail, though the individual CFU counts within the seven-strain bacterial blend are not disclosed on the label.

Probiotic Strain Research Context

Several of NativeGut's listed strains have been individually studied in veterinary and microbiome research. Understanding what that research covers, and where the boundaries are, provides context for the types of claims made in this product category.

Saccharomyces boulardii (3 Billion CFU)

S. boulardii is a probiotic strain that has been examined in published veterinary research, making it the most extensively studied ingredient in this formula for canine use. It is a non-pathogenic probiotic yeast, meaning it is fundamentally different from bacterial probiotics. Published peer-reviewed research indicates that S. boulardii survives stomach acid and antibiotic exposure more effectively than most bacterial probiotics, which gives it a practical advantage for dogs already on medication.

A double-blinded, placebo-controlled study published in the Veterinary Record examined S. boulardii in dogs with chronic enteropathies. The study reported improvements in clinical activity index, stool frequency, stool consistency, and body condition score compared to placebo. A separate 2022 study published in Veterinary Sciences examined S. boulardii supplementation in healthy adult dogs and found it was well tolerated with positive effects on certain fecal parameters, while noting the probiotic appeared to help counter intestinal inflammation and psycho-physical stress.

A 2025 randomized controlled trial, also published in Veterinary Sciences, tested S. boulardii supplementation across two dog breeds (West Highland White Terriers and German Shepherds) and tracked multiple gut health markers including fecal score, fecal dry matter, and fecal IgA levels.

These are published findings on a specific probiotic strain. The important distinction is between what has been studied at the strain level and what has been tested at the product level.

The studies above tested S. boulardii at various dosages and durations under controlled research conditions. NativeGut provides 3 billion CFU of S. boulardii per scoop. Whether this specific dosage in this specific product matrix, combined with seven other strains plus flavoring agents, produces comparable outcomes to what was observed in controlled studies has not been established through testing of the finished supplement.

Bacterial Probiotic Blend (5.75 Billion CFU Combined)

The seven bacterial strains in NativeGut's proprietary blend include species commonly found in veterinary probiotic formulations. Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Bifidobacterium longum all have published research in canine digestive contexts. Bacillus subtilis is a spore-forming soil-based probiotic highlighted in veterinary research for its resilience through the gastrointestinal tract and its ability to support microbiome recovery, particularly after antibiotic use.

The practical consideration with the proprietary blend is dosing transparency. With seven strains sharing a combined 5.75 billion CFU, there is no way to determine from the label how much of each individual strain is present. Some strains may be dosed at levels consistent with published research, while others may be present in smaller amounts. Without disclosed individual CFU counts per strain, confirming or ruling out research-level dosing from the label alone is not possible.

These are individual ingredient-level research references. NativeGut as a finished product has not been clinically studied in a published, peer-reviewed trial.

What "Clinically Studied Ingredients" Means on the Label

The NativeGut label states "Clinically Studied Ingredients." This language refers to published research on the individual probiotic strains contained in the formula, not to clinical trials conducted on NativeGut as a finished product.

As of the time of this report, no published, peer-reviewed clinical trial appears to have tested NativeGut's specific proprietary formula as a finished product. The distinction matters because formulation variables, including strain combinations, CFU counts, delivery format, flavoring agents, and storage conditions, can all influence how a probiotic product performs.

NativeGut's use of "clinically studied ingredients" is a common industry practice. Several strains in the formula do have published clinical research, particularly S. boulardii and Bacillus subtilis in canine contexts. The accuracy of the claim depends on whether individual strains have published research, which in this case, they do. The gap is between individual strain research and finished-product validation, and that gap is common across the pet supplement industry.

What Is Not Established

Clarity about what the evidence does and does not support is what separates useful product information from marketing language. The following points have not been verified for NativeGut specifically:

No published clinical trial has tested NativeGut as a finished proprietary formula. The research that exists pertains to individual probiotic strains, not to this specific product.

Individual CFU counts for the seven bacterial strains within the proprietary blend are not disclosed. The total blend provides 5.75 billion CFU, but the per-strain breakdown is not available from the label.

The "egg shell hack" marketing concept does not correspond to any eggshell-derived ingredient in the formula. The product is a probiotic powder.

Long-term outcome data specific to this formula, such as sustained digestive improvement over months of use, has not been published in peer-reviewed literature for this product.

The company publishes testimonials on its website. NativeGut's own disclaimer states these "are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results." Testimonials presented in NativeGut marketing materials reflect individual user experiences and are not intended to represent typical outcomes.

None of this indicates that the product lacks utility. It means that the evidence landscape has defined limits, and understanding those limits helps set expectations that match what has actually been demonstrated versus what has been marketed.

Product Pricing and Availability

NativeGut is offered in multiple package formats through its official website, with pricing variations based on quantity selected. The company describes packages ranging from single-bottle to six-bottle options, with per-bottle pricing that decreases at higher quantities. Shipping terms vary by package size. All purchases are described as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling, with BuyGoods serving as the authorized payment processor.

Current pricing, availability, and terms can be verified directly by viewing the current NativeGut offer (official NativeGut page), as these may change over time.

Refund Policy

NativeGut describes a 60-day money-back guarantee on its website. The published policy states that consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 60 days of purchase can request a full refund by contacting the support team. The company's refund page notes that processing timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution. Reviewing the complete refund terms on the official website and retaining all purchase confirmation details before ordering is advisable.

Consumer Considerations

The following points summarize what is publicly available and relevant for anyone researching NativeGut:

The S. boulardii component is a probiotic strain that has been examined in published veterinary research. Published veterinary studies, including a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial, have examined this probiotic yeast in dogs. Whether the specific dosage and product context of NativeGut produces comparable results has not been tested at the finished-product level, but the strain itself has a documented research base in canine digestive health.

The "egg shell hack" is marketing, not formulation. The product is a probiotic powder. There are no eggshell-derived ingredients. Product evaluation should focus on the probiotic profile, not the marketing hook.

The proprietary blend limits full dosing transparency. The label shows what strains are included but not how much of each one is present. S. boulardii is the exception, as it is listed separately at 3 billion CFU.

A veterinarian is the most appropriate resource for pet-specific guidance. This is especially relevant for dogs with ongoing digestive issues, dogs currently on medication, senior dogs, puppies, or dogs with diagnosed health conditions. No supplement replaces professional veterinary guidance, and the most favorable outcomes are typically associated with combining any supplementation with balanced nutrition, regular checkups, and appropriate activity levels.

The 60-day guarantee provides a defined evaluation window. NativeGut describes a refund option within the first 60 days. Verifying the current terms before ordering clarifies what applies to each purchase.

The complete ingredient label and current product information are available by viewing the current NativeGut offer (official NativeGut page).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the "egg shell hack," and how does it relate to NativeGut?

The "egg shell hack," as used in NativeGut marketing materials, refers to a consumer-facing concept introduced in the product's video content. The formulation itself is a probiotic-based digestive support powder. The Supplement Facts panel does not list eggshells or eggshell-derived ingredients.

Is NativeGut FDA approved?

NativeGut is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The company states that the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

What does "clinically studied ingredients" mean on the label?

This language refers to published research on individual probiotic strains contained in the formula. It does not mean NativeGut as a finished product has been through a clinical trial. Several strains in the formula, particularly S. boulardii, do have published peer-reviewed veterinary research.

Is NativeGut safe for all dogs?

The product label includes a caution statement directing consumers to consult with a veterinarian prior to use, especially if the pet is taking medication or has a medical condition. The label states the product is designed for animals and is not for use by humans. Individual responses to any supplement vary by dog.

How long does NativeGut take to show results?

Information associated with the brand suggests using the product for at least 3 to 6 months for optimal results. Individual timelines depend on factors including the dog's baseline digestive health, diet quality, existing medications, and consistency of daily use. The company's own disclaimers note that results are not guaranteed.

What is the NativeGut refund process?

The company describes a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers can contact support via phone at 1-877-763-0904 or email at support@getnativegut.com to initiate a refund request. Processing timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

Does NativeGut actually contain eggshells?

No. The Supplement Facts panel does not list eggshells, eggshell membrane, or eggshell-derived calcium. The "egg shell hack" is a marketing phrase used in the video sales content, not a description of the product's formulation.

What is Saccharomyces boulardii?

Saccharomyces boulardii is a non-pathogenic probiotic yeast that differs from bacterial probiotics. Published veterinary research indicates it survives stomach acid and antibiotic exposure, which gives it a practical advantage for dogs on medication. It has been studied in both healthy dogs and dogs with chronic enteropathies, with published findings in peer-reviewed veterinary journals.

Where is NativeGut sold?

NativeGut states that the product is available exclusively through the official website. Purchases are processed through BuyGoods.

Summary

NativeGut is a dietary supplement positioned around the "egg shell hack" marketing concept for dog digestive health. The formula contains probiotic strains with published research at the individual ingredient level, particularly S. boulardii, which has been examined in peer-reviewed veterinary studies in canine digestive contexts. The "egg shell hack" does not correspond to any eggshell-based ingredient in the formula. The proprietary blend structure limits full visibility into individual bacterial strain dosing. No published clinical trial has tested the finished product as formulated.

NativeGut describes a 60-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing, and states that the product is manufactured under GMP standards in an FDA-registered facility. Product descriptions should be interpreted in conjunction with veterinary guidance and individual pet health considerations.

Product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current NativeGut offer (official NativeGut page).

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Company: NativeGut

Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email: support@getnativegut.com

Phone: 1-877-763-0904 (7AM to 9PM / 7 Days a week)

Payment Processor: BuyGoods Inc., 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE, 19801, USA

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute veterinary, medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified veterinarian before beginning any dietary supplement for their pet.

Supplement and Pet Health Notice: Dietary supplements for pets are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including the pet's age, breed, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, existing medications, and consistency of use. Digestive health concerns in dogs should be discussed with a qualified veterinarian who is familiar with the individual pet's medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. BuyGoods Inc. serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. BuyGoods' role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.