Greystone Provides $49 Million HUD Loan for Two Healthcare Facilities in California

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $49,036,600 HUD-insured loan for the refinance of two healthcare facilities totaling 219 beds in California. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare, Senior Managing Director and David Young, Managing Director, with additional team members including Ben Rubin, Ryan C. Harkins, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher assisting on the transaction.

Greystone’s bridge loan enabled the borrower to complete the acquisition and implement a strategic plan to position the assets for long-term, lower-cost financing through the HUD program. The transaction represents a successful full-cycle execution, as Greystone’s bridge lending platform previously financed the acquisition and refinance of the properties in March 2025, with the new HUD loan paying off the bridge facility. G Capital, a boutique capital advisor based in Carmel CA, brought the opportunity to Greystone in late 2024 as part of a competitive debt market process they managed on the borrower's behalf. Greystone was ultimately chosen due to the strength of their bridge terms and their deep expertise with the HUD 232 program.

“This transaction highlights the strength of Greystone’s ability to execute across the capital stack, from bridge financing through HUD-insured permanent debt,” said Mr. Clare. “By leveraging our in-house capabilities, we help clients achieve their acquisition goals while setting a clear path toward stable, long-term financing.”

Grant Goodman, CEO of G Capital, said, "The efficiency and aptitude of Greystone's team of experts really made the difference on this project. Their bridge platform terms were very impressive relative to other market participants. We ultimately selected them based on their creativity, capital flexibility and HUD production"

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About G Capital

G Capital is an independent boutique investment banking advisor to middle market healthcare operating companies. Founded by industry veteran Grant Goodman and based in Carmel CA, G Capital's team has structured over $3 billion in healthcare capital projects over the last 15 years. The company arranges debt and equity for acquisition, working capital, recapitalization, and development of senior care projects throughout the United States.

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