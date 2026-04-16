DuoVane C: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Presents New Generation of Chemically Resistant Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, introduces the DuoVane C — a new generation of chemically resistant rotary vane vacuum pumps designed for demanding and corrosive applications.

ASSLAR, Germany, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the Busch Group, today announced the launch of its new DuoVane C series — a next-generation line of chemically resistant rotary vane vacuum pumps engineered for demanding and corrosive industrial applications. The introduction of the DuoVane 12 C and 22 C marks the company’s latest advancement in delivering high-performance, durable vacuum solutions tailored for challenging process environments.

The C version has been specifically developed for use in corrosion-intensive applications. Highly resistant PEEK vanes increase durability against the process media used in customer applications. In addition, the pumps are designed for operation with high-purity, inert PFPE oil. This combination reduces chemically induced aging processes and ensures particularly stable and reliable long-term operation.

A stainless steel gas ballast system enables reliable handling of condensable and aggressive process media. The innovative design reduces the risk of leakage, preventing both air ingress into the pump and the uncontrolled escape of process media. Furthermore, the DuoVane C features two different 1/8” threaded connections, allowing flexible installation of automatic valves in two mounting orientations and their seamless integration into the process. This enhances process safety and significantly improves the pump’s suitability for applications with increased corrosion resistance requirements.

The vacuum pump design ensures a stable pressure baseline — a key requirement, particularly in leak detection. An optimized high vacuum safety valve reliably prevents contamination due to short closing times during shutdown and in the event of a fault.

“The DuoVane C is a successor to the C versions of our former Pascal and DuoLine series. We consistently continue their proven strengths, now based on the new DuoVane platform. The vacuum pumps can be used globally, are reliable, and deliver high performance,” explains Fabian Böcher, Product Manager for rotary vane vacuum pumps at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.



Image: The new generation of chemically resistant rotary vane vacuum pumps — DuoVane 12 C and 22 C from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors, chambers and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 47 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 20 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of 2 billion Euro.

Media Contact

Dr. Sandra Thirtle-Höck

Head of Communications Busch Group

Berliner Straße 43

D-35614 Asslar

+49 (0)6441 802 – 1460

sandra.hoeck@buschgroup.com

www.buschgroup.com

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