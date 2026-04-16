Comstock, MI, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bell’s Brewery Announces the Old Time Hawkey “Catch You There” Tour

Powered by Two Hearted, Michigan’s Favorite Buddy Hits the Road in Love Letter to the Midwest







(COMSTOCK, MI – April 16, 2026) – Today, Bell’s Brewery announced the Old Time Hawkey “Catch You There” Tour sponsored by Two Hearted, bringing fans two of their favorite Midwest icons to celebrate all things unapologetically Midwestern. Popping up at bars across the region this spring, the tour invites fans to gather and raise a pint to the traditions that define the Midwest.

At each stop, guests can expect to enjoy a lineup of beloved pastimes, including meat raffles, pull tabs, trivia, euchre, and more, all enjoyed with a cold Two Hearted, the #1 IPA in the Great Lakes region, and hosted by Old Time Hawkey. The experience is rooted in their shared Michigan heritage and pride of quality and craftsmanship that defines the Midwest.

“This tour was born from our love of the Midwest, its iconic, deeply rooted heritage, and a shared desire to create spaces for meaningful moments for both new and old friends,” said Erica Vitkin, Bell’s Brand Manager. “Our continued partnership with Old Time Hawkey, who brings our Two Hearted spokestrout to life with his distinctive voice, celebrates the hard-working ethos and unmistakable personality of the region.”

This tour continues a longstanding partnership between Old Time Hawkey and Bell’s, built on a shared appreciation for quality, hard work, and the unmistakable character of the Midwest.

TOUR STOPS





April 30 – Minneapolis: Carbone’s Pizza & Pub Minneapolis 4705 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55407

May 2 – Madison: Muskellounge and Sporting Club 4102 Monona Dr., Madison, WI 53716

May 14 – Detroit: The Old Miami 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

May 16 – Grand Rapids: Stella’s Lounge 53 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

May 28 – Chicago: Cody’s Public House 1658 W. Barry Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

May 30 - Indianapolis: Wolfie’s Grill, 11699 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256





For more information on tour stops and event details, visit bellsbeer.com/activities/catch-you-there-tour/, and follow @drinktwohearted and @old.time.hawkey on Instagram.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, founded in 1985 by Larry Bell in Kalamazoo, MI, started with a simple 15-gallon soup kettle and a desire to create better beer. Over the years it has grown into one of the most prominent craft breweries in the United States and become synonymous with iconic beers like Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale, Oberon Light, and Hopslam Ale. Bell’s distributes its best-in-class beer nationwide and produces over 20 year-round offerings in addition to small-batch beers served exclusively at the flagship Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo, MI.





Led by an "Inspired Brewing" philosophy, which represents a more prosperous future for all by resourcing responsibly and celebrating individuality, Bell’s continues to inspire craft beer drinkers through its flagship brands and innovative seasonal brews. As a certified B Corp™, Bell’s is part of a global movement using collective action to work towards a more inclusive, equitable, and fair economy. For more information, visit www.bellsbeer.com.

Contact Info



New Belgium

meagan@newbelgium.com

+1 315-439-4858

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