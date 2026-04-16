Historic ‘Brightleaf’ Estate on Snell Isle Lists for $12.5 Million

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightleaf, a legacy estate of exceptional architectural significance on Snell Isle, has entered the market for $12.5 million. Originally conceived in 1925 by the celebrated firm Kiehnel & Elliott and constructed by master builder S.V. Schooley, the residence has been masterfully reimagined into a rare offering that bridges historic pedigree with modern design.

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Set on one of the largest homesites on Snell Isle, the estate spans 6,145 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Following a meticulous four-year transformation led by principal design architect Greg Jones and builder Carmine Pici of Tom Pici and Son, the home has been reclassified as new construction in 2024—an uncommon distinction for a residence of this heritage.

Rather than a traditional renovation, Brightleaf was reconstructed from the structure outward, preserving its architectural integrity while introducing a new level of precision and craftsmanship. Interiors by Doxa Home embody a quiet, elevated sophistication, where large-format Turkish limestone and rift-cut white oak establish a cohesive, understated palette. Custom millwork and curated lighting selections further define the home’s refined sensibility.

Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, expansive bifold openings frame the transition to the estate’s private grounds. The kitchen is appointed with a full suite of Wolf, Sub-Zero, Miele and Cove appliances, complemented by bespoke cabinetry and thoughtfully integrated detailing. A separate guest house offers a private, fully appointed retreat, executed with the same level of finish and design continuity.

Outdoors, a zero-edge infinity pool anchors the estate’s private, resort-inspired setting, complemented by a fully reimagined landscape design by renowned landscape architect Michael Gilkey. Thoughtfully composed to enhance both scale and serenity, the grounds offer a rare sense of seclusion and presence within one of St. Petersburg’s most coveted enclaves.

“Snell Isle continues to stand apart as one of St. Petersburg’s most distinguished enclaves, where architectural heritage and proximity to downtown define its enduring appeal,” said Robyn Gunn, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Brightleaf represents an extraordinary opportunity to own a residence that honors its 1925 origins while delivering a level of design and execution rarely seen in the market today.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257