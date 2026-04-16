HH Red Stone Named a Top 10 Student Housing Company by J Turner Research; Owned Asset Recognized Among the Nation’s Top 1% of Conventional Properties

J Turner Research identified the nation’s top student housing companies with the strongest online reputations, recognizing HH Red Stone among the industry’s top performers across an estimated footprint of more than 1.78 million off-campus student housing beds, while also honoring the firm in the 2025 Einstein Best of Awards for Customer Service, Communication, Cleanliness, Maintenance, and Security.

J Turner Research recognized HH Red Stone among the Top 10 Student Housing companies in its 2025 ORA® Power Rankings.

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HH Red Stone has been named one of the top student housing companies in the country in J Turner Research’s 2025 Student Housing Company Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Power Ranking, earning the No. 10 position nationally with an ORA score of 65.83. J Turner Research says it monitors the online reputation of more than 3,200 off-campus student housing properties nationwide across review sites and ILS platforms, representing to an estimated footprint of more than 1.78 million beds.

In addition to the company-wide recognition, The Haven on College, a recently acquired HH Red Stone asset in New Haven, Connecticut, also earned national recognition among top conventional properties. The community, which serves the prestigious Yale University market, achieved an ORA score of 97 and was recognized within the 2025 Elite 1% Conventional Properties rankings. J Turner Research’s 2025 Elite ORA Power Ranking, released with Multifamily Executive, honors the nation’s top conventional and student housing properties for online reputation performance.

“We are incredibly proud to have The Haven on College recognized within the Elite 1%. This achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication, passion, and hard work our entire team puts in every single day to create an exceptional experience for our residents. Reaching this milestone was no small feat, and it speaks volumes about the commitment and standards we hold ourselves to. We are excited to continue building on this success and look forward to many more years of growth, excellence, and recognition ahead,” said Bren VanEtten, Regional Manager of HH Red Stone.

The Haven on College, a recently acquired HH Red Stone asset in New Haven, Connecticut, earned an ORA score of 97 and recognition among the nation’s top 1% of conventional properties.

Together, these recognitions highlight both the strength of HH Red Stone’s operating platform and the consistency of execution taking place at the property level. In student housing and conventional multifamily alike, online reputation has become one of the clearest public indicators of resident experience, reflecting service, responsiveness, communication, maintenance follow-through, and the day-to-day reality of operations. J Turner describes ORA as a consolidated score on a 0 to 100 scale built from ratings across review sites and ILSs, designed to help track, rank, and improve reputation performance.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to being strong stewards of the assets we represent, because reputation is earned every day through consistent execution and an unwavering commitment to our residents,” said Teddy Abdelmalek, SVP of Business Development for HH Red Stone. “In student housing, online reputation is not just about perception. It is a direct reflection of how residents actually experience a community, from communication and service to responsiveness and follow-through. To be recognized at both the company and property level speaks to the dedication of our teams and the standards they bring to their work every single day.”

HH Red Stone ranked No. 10 nationally in J Turner Research’s 2025 Student Housing Company ORA® Power Ranking with an ORA score of 65.83.

HH Red Stone’s placement in the Top 10 student housing companies reinforces the company’s broader operating philosophy: strong property performance starts with strong fundamentals. In a market where owners and investors are asking for more accountability, more transparency, and more measurable results, HH Red Stone has remained focused on the disciplines that drive long-term value, including resident-focused service, asset-level responsiveness, and an ownership-aligned management approach.

The ORA score translates online reputation into operational intelligence. Rather than relying only on star ratings or review volume, ORA looks at both ratings and review content to help operators understand how everyday property performance influences resident perception and reputation outcomes.

Now in its eighth year, the ORA Power Ranking celebrates leaders in student housing that are going above and beyond to enthrall students with their exceptional resident experience and sharp operational focus. Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA Power Rankings are a monthly, independent ranking of apartment properties and management companies based on their ORA scores. A property or management company is not required to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for the ranking, which is published by J Turner’s media partner, Multifamily Executive.

In addition to ranking the Top 25 Student Housing Managers based on ORA scores, J Turner Research also recognized managers through the 2025 Einstein Best of Awards across the five areas of on-site operations most valued by residents: Customer Service, Communication, Cleanliness, Maintenance, and Security. Powered by J Turner Research’s Einstein text categorization tool and proprietary artificial intelligence, Thought Analysis, the Einstein Best of Awards go beyond star ratings to identify the companies setting the standard for operational excellence in student housing. Based on more than 12 million reviews analyzed, HH Red Stone stood out against a highly competitive national field. The company outperformed several larger operators, ranking #1 in Communication, #3 in Cleanliness, #3 in Maintenance, #8 in Customer Service and #19 in Security. The results reinforce the company’s strong resident-first operating approach and highlight the consistency of execution across the operational areas that matter most to students.

“Our focus has always been on building systems and teams that deliver consistency at the property level,” said Ying Wang, Vice President of Operations. “From onboarding and training to maintenance response and resident communication, strong outcomes don’t happen by chance. They are the result of disciplined execution and accountability across every community we manage.”

In J Turner Research’s 2025 Einstein Best of Awards, HH Red Stone ranked No. 1 in Communication, No. 3 in Cleanliness, No. 3 in Maintenance, No. 8 in Customer Service and No. 19 in Security.

For HH Red Stone, the combined recognition is another sign of momentum. As the company continues to expand its management footprint across student housing, multifamily, affordable housing, and mixed-use assets, these results reflect an operating model grounded in disciplined execution, strong resident experience, and owner-aligned performance. In a sector where reputation is earned one resident interaction at a time, the recognition reinforces HH Red Stone’s commitment to protecting assets, serving residents well, and creating long-term value for ownership.

About the ORA Score

Pioneered by J Turner Research, the ORA score is the multifamily industry’s standardized metric for measuring online reputation and resident experience. Calculated on a scale of 0–100 and updated monthly, the ORA score evaluates apartment communities by aggregating ratings and reviews from major review sites and internet listing services. J Turner Research monitors the online ratings and reviews of more than 150,000 properties nationwide.

The ORA algorithm goes beyond simple rating averages by analyzing factors such as review volume, lifetime star ratings, review content, rating consistency, recency of reviews, and the credibility of each review platform. It also considers sentiment across key operational areas commonly discussed in resident feedback, providing a trusted third-party benchmark for comparing properties, portfolios, and markets nationwide.

To learn more or request an ORA score, visit www.jturnerresearch.com/about/what-is-ora-score.

About HH Group

HH Group is a vertically integrated real estate platform with three operating divisions:

HH Group — the combined entity integrating strategy, capital, and operations to deliver long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

HH Fund — the equity investment and co-development division focused on sourcing and scaling high-impact real estate opportunities.

HH Red Stone — the third-party property management arm specializing in student housing, multifamily, affordable housing, and mixed-use assets.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, HH Group is a private equity real estate firm focused on student housing investments across the United States. The firm has built a reputation for strategic growth, disciplined underwriting, and operational excellence. With nearly $1 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of 28 properties, HH Group maintains a strong presence in premier university markets, serving students at top-tier institutions.

The HH Red Stone platform operates nationwide with an expanding management footprint. Its success is driven by a combination of institutional expertise, entrepreneurial agility, and a student-centered investment philosophy that prioritizes high-quality living experiences. HH Group remains committed to innovation, leveraging real estate technology, targeted marketing, and strong client relationships to enhance resident satisfaction and maximize investor returns.

Learn more at www.HHFund.com and www.HHRedStone.com.

For Property Management Inquiries

If you are interested in learning more about HH Red Stone’s property management services, please contact management@HHRedStone.com or visit www.studenthousing.management

Media contact:

Teddy Abdelmalek

SVP of Business Development

HH Red Stone Properties

Office: 240-880-3203

management@HHRedStone.com

www.HHRedStone.com

1100 Wayne Ave, Suite 1010,

Silver Spring, MD 20910

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/tadrosabdelmalek/



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56a9d764-ad54-447d-915a-59b2bac0b933

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d5b56fb-26b7-4b77-b48e-519c03af6df7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3503b4a0-0e8b-4f9d-a695-5e2246418d7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faf682e3-5ba8-4739-be9d-d88a782a9d5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fef5f2d4-6184-47bf-9df5-306a75fba7c6